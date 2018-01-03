The Download
The Science Linking Arctic Warming to This Crazy-Cold Winter
It’s well known that the rapidly warming Arctic is melting sea ice, thawing permafrost, and accelerating sea-level rise. But a growing body of research suggests, counterintuitively, that it could also be amplifying cold snaps, much like the brutal one… Read more
Spark Therapeutics, which makes the therapy, today announced the eye-popping price. Called Luxturna, it was approved by the FDA in December, but Spark didn’t disclose the price at the time.
Now it has. And it’s a lot.
In a class of its own. The only… Read more
An epic power struggle over the future of the Internet will play out in the United States this year. Its outcome will determine just how much control broadband companies like Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T have over the online content they pipe into homes...Read the full story →
YouTube star Logan Paul (if you’re not familiar, he has 15 million subscribers) uploaded a video on the platform over the weekend in which he appeared to make jokes in front of a body hanging from a tree during a visit to forest in Japan where people… Read more
This brain-to-vehicle interface isn’t a love child of two Elon Musk projects. No: it’s a project that Japanese automaker Nissan is actually working on.
How it works: Bloomberg says the driver wears a headset covered in electrodes to capture an electroencephalograph,… Read more
Is there more to AI than neural networks? Gary Marcus, professor of psychology at NYU and ex-director of Uber’s AI lab, thinks so. He’s published a critique of deep-learning systems that use neural nets, and it skewers some of the current AI hype.
Deep… Read more
CAR-T therapy, a treatment that reprograms DNA of immune cells so they attack disease, has been shown to suppress or even eradicate HIV in lab monkeys.
How it works: As Stat explains, the engineered immune cells seek out and bind to the virus and are… Read more
It was a notable year for gene therapy. The first such treatments in the U.S. came to market this year after winning approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Meanwhile, researchers announced more miraculous cures of patients with rare and life-threatening...Read the full story →
A flaw in many chips leaves devices vulnerable to attack unless they’re patched with software that will make them sluggish. Some semiconductors from ARM, whose chips are popular with mobile phone makers, are also affected. AMD chips may also be affected,… Read more
American authorities have decided that Alibaba's digital payment firm, Ant Financial, won't be allowed to acquire the cash transfer company Moneygram.
Ant Financial, which was one of our 50 Smartest Companies in 2017, is a Chinese tech company that handles… Read more