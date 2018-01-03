The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Yesterday Researchers in the Arctic

The Science Linking Arctic Warming to This Crazy-Cold Winter

Source: Image credit:
  • NASA | Flickr

Posted by James Temple

James Temple
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Yesterday Researchers in the Arctic

The Science Linking Arctic Warming to This Crazy-Cold Winter

It’s well known that the rapidly warming Arctic is melting sea ice, thawing permafrost, and accelerating sea-level rise. But a growing body of research suggests, counterintuitively, that it could also be amplifying cold snaps, much like the brutal one… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • NASA | Flickr

Posted by James Temple

James Temple

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

A vial of Luxturna

Is $850,000 for a Blindness Treatment Worth It?

Spark Therapeutics, which makes the therapy, today announced the eye-popping price. Called Luxturna, it was approved by the FDA in December, but Spark didn’t disclose the price at the time.

Now it has. And it’s a lot.

In a class of its own. The only… Read more

Image credit:
  • Spark Therapeutics

Posted by Emily Mullin

Editor's Pick

Net Neutrality’s Dead. The Battle to Resurrect It Is Just Beginning.

An epic power struggle over the future of the Internet will play out in the United States this year. Its outcome will determine just how much control broadband companies like Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T have over the online content they pipe into homes...

Read the full story →

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles
Yesterday Videographer

Logan Paul’s Video Is a Cautionary Tale for Platforms That Hope AI Will Save Them from Offensive Content

YouTube star Logan Paul (if you’re not familiar, he has 15 million subscribers) uploaded a video on the platform over the weekend in which he appeared to make jokes in front of a body hanging from a tree during a visit to forest in Japan where people… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Matthias Blonski | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

Nissan Wants You to Control a Car with Your Brain

This brain-to-vehicle interface isn’t a love child of two Elon Musk projects. No: it’s a project that Japanese automaker Nissan is actually working on.

How it works: Bloomberg says the driver wears a headset covered in electrodes to capture an electroencephalograph,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Nissan

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
A two-layer neural network.

The Case Against Deep-Learning Hype

Is there more to AI than neural networks? Gary Marcus, professor of psychology at NYU and ex-director of Uber’s AI lab, thinks so. He’s published a critique of deep-learning systems that use neural nets, and it skewers some of the current AI hype.

Deep… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Akritasa | WikiMedia

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Scanning electromicrograph of an HIV-infected H9 T cell.

Genetically Engineered Immune Cells Are Showing Promise in Fighting HIV

CAR-T therapy, a treatment that reprograms DNA of immune cells so they attack disease, has been shown to suppress or even eradicate HIV in lab monkeys.

How it works: As Stat explains, the engineered immune cells seek out and bind to the virus and are… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • NIAID

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

2017 Was the Year of Gene-Therapy Breakthroughs

It was a notable year for gene therapy. The first such treatments in the U.S. came to market this year after winning approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Meanwhile, researchers announced more miraculous cures of patients with rare and life-threatening...

Read the full story →

Posted by Emily Mullin
Yesterday a cpu

Fixing Serious Bugs in Widely Used Computer Chips Means Slowing Down Your Machine

A flaw in many chips leaves devices vulnerable to attack unless they’re patched with software that will make them sluggish. Some semiconductors from ARM, whose chips are popular with mobile phone makers, are also affected. AMD chips may also be affected,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Alexandru-Bogdan Ghita | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Ant Financial is the brains behind many of China's smartphone payments.

The U.S. Is Blocking a Chinese Fintech Giant from Buying MoneyGram

American authorities have decided that Alibaba's digital payment firm, Ant Financial, won't be allowed to acquire the cash transfer company Moneygram.

Ant Financial, which was one of our 50 Smartest Companies in 2017, is a Chinese tech company that handles… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Ant Financial

Posted by Yiting Sun

Yiting Sun