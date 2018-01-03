A flaw in many of Intel’s chips leaves devices vulnerable to attack unless they’re patched with software that will make them sluggish. The Register reports that Intel will soon announce the vulnerability, which affects chips up to 10 years old.

The problem: For many tasks, the core of an operating system, known as the kernel, must be used to perform operations on behalf of programs. Because of how that’s enabled in many Intel chips, regular programs—like, say, Microsoft Word—can currently peek into the kernel’s memory. That’s troubling, because it contains secrets like passwords.

The fix: The problem can be solved by tweaking the way an OS uses a computer’s chip. The change—expected to appear in Windows and Linux-based OS patches soon—closes the window into the kernel memory.

But: The Register says such software updates could slow computers by 5 to 30 percent. Security researcher Dan Kaminsky tells Axios the 30 percent figure is a worst-case scenario.