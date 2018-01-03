The Download
The U.S. Is Blocking a Chinese Fintech Giant from Buying MoneyGram
Spark Therapeutics, which makes the therapy, today announced the eye-popping price. Called Luxturna, it was approved by the FDA in December, but Spark didn’t disclose the price at the time.
Now it has. And it’s a lot.
In a class of its own. The only… Read more
YouTube star Logan Paul (if you’re not familiar, he has 15 million subscribers) uploaded a video on the platform over the weekend in which he appeared to make jokes in front of a body hanging from a tree during a visit to forest in Japan where people… Read more
An epic power struggle over the future of the Internet will play out in the United States this year. Its outcome will determine just how much control broadband companies like Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T have over the online content they pipe into homes...Read the full story →
This brain-to-vehicle interface isn’t a lovechild of two Elon Musk projects. No: it’s a project that Japanese automaker Nissan is actually working on.
How it works: Bloomberg says the driver wears a headset covered in electrodes to capture an electroencephalograph,… Read more
Is there more to AI than neural networks? Gary Marcus, professor of psychology at NYU and ex-director of Uber’s AI lab, thinks so. He’s published a critique of deep-learning systems that use neural nets, and it skewers some of the current AI hype.
Deep… Read more
CAR-T therapy, a treatment that reprograms DNA of immune cells so they attack disease, has been shown to suppress or even eradicate HIV in lab monkeys.
How it works: As Stat explains, the engineered immune cells seek out and bind to the virus and are… Read more
A flaw in many of Intel’s chips leaves devices vulnerable to attack unless they’re patched with software that will make them sluggish. The Register reports that Intel will soon announce the vulnerability, which affects chips up to 10 years old.
The problem:… Read more
It was a notable year for gene therapy. The first such treatments in the U.S. came to market this year after winning approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Meanwhile, researchers announced more miraculous cures of patients with rare and life-threatening...Read the full story →
American authorities have decided that Alibaba's digital payment firm, Ant Financial, won't be allowed to acquire the cash transfer company Moneygram.
Ant Financial, which was one of our 50 Smartest Companies in 2017, is a Chinese tech company that handles… Read more
Two-thirds of Americans believe robots will soon take over the majority of tasks currently done by humans. Swedes, on the other hand, are not concerned about new technology. “No, I’m afraid of old technology,” the Swedish minister for employment and… Read more