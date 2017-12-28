The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Stockholm, Sweden

While U.S. Workers Fear Automation, Swedish Employees Welcome It

Posted by Erin Winick
Two-thirds of Americans believe robots will soon take over the majority of tasks currently done by humans. Swedes, on the other hand, are not concerned about new technology. "No, I'm afraid of old technology," the Swedish minister for employment and…

Posted by Erin Winick

December 22, 2017 an experimental apollo self-driving car

It’s Waymo vs. Uber—Except in China

The Chinese search giant Baidu is suing former senior vice president Jin Wang for stealing driverless-car tech. Wang led Baidu’s self​-​driving unit but resigned in March to launch his own driverless firm, Jingchi.

Jingchi successfully completed its…

Posted by Yiting Sun

Trump’s Five Biggest Energy Blunders in 2017

Before Donald Trump had even unpacked at the White House, his administration was making it clear he intended to follow through on campaign pledges to unravel climate regulations (see "President Trump Takes Immediate Aim at Obama's Climate Action Plan...

Posted by James Temple

December 22, 2017

I Wouldn’t Dance to This Dumb DJ Robot

Prague's Karlovy Lazne nightclub has recently embraced automation in the workplace. Its shiny new Kuka robot arm has been employed to lay down some of its beats. It rotates on an hourly basis with meatbot DJs, and was programmed by a Czech robotics firm…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

December 21, 2017 Bossa Nova robot in Walmart

The Machines of Walmart Have Had a Banner Year

It has been Walmart’s year of emerging technologies, and so far, it seems to be paying off.

In 2017, shelf-scanning robots began patrolling the retail giant's aisles, VR was used for employee training and tested for digital shopping, and Walmart partnered…

Posted by Erin Winick
The DHS is ready for your face.

Airport Face Scanning Skates on Thin Legal Ice—and Doesn’t Work Too Well

Your privacy may be violated as you travel for the holidays. At more than a dozen airports around the U.S., from Houston to Boston, the Department of Homeland Security uses facial recognition to ensure people haven't overstayed their visas. But according…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

A man sitting in on a plane.

Facebook Lets Firms Exclude Older People from Job Ads

Firms like Amazon, Verizon, and Goldman Sachs use Facebook’s ad-targeting systems to direct jobs to young people, so older folks never see them. That’s according to a new report from ProPublica and the New York Times

"Dozens" of companies…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Four Amazing Things Gene Editing Did in 2017

Gene editing hasn't cured disease in a human being yet—but it is getting closer. With the debut of CRISPR a few years ago, advances in the technology have been happening at a breakneck pace. Here are a few of the remarkable things that gene editing did...

Posted by Emily Mullin
December 20, 2017 a mouse's cochlear hairs show up green

CRISPR: The Next Hearing-Loss Treatment?

Scientists have used the gene-editing tool to restore hearing in animals with a genetic form of deafness.

The work, which is detailed Wednesday in the journal Nature, was done in mice, but a similar technique could eventually be used in humans. In mice,…

Posted by Emily Mullin
Journalist typing on computer

Automation Is Creeping into Journalism, but Human Reporters Don’t Have Much to Fear (Yet)

A robot did not write this article. Artificial intelligence and robotic advances are indeed automating many white-collar tasks and manufacturing positions (see "Lawyer Bots Are Shaking Up Jobs"). But some recent experiments in robo-journalism suggest…

Posted by Erin Winick