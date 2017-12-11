The Download
Self-Driving Cars Endanger Nearly Four Million Jobs but Could Create a $7 Trillion Industry
Fully autonomous vehicles would hit the U.S. workforce hard. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 3.8 million people operate motor vehicles for their livelihood. This includes truck driving, the most common profession in 29 U.S. states,…
A human trial shows synthetic strands of RNA slow down the production of a protein that leads to irreversible damage in the brain.
Huntington's disease is caused by a gene mutation that causes the body to create a rogue version of a protein, called huntingtin,…
It was only a matter of time before Bobby Lee, CEO of China's longest-running Bitcoin exchange, found himself in the crosshairs of Chinese regulators. His exchange, BTCC, had occupied a gray area of Chinese law, neither licensed nor explicitly illegal.
Take your pick from hazardous waste incinerators, dangerous emissions of lead, mercury toxins floating through the air, or something else equally troubling. They're the kinds of offenses that the Environmental Protection Agency is currently failing to…
Things just got a bit contentious between Patreon and its artists. The platform is designed to give creators a way to get recurring donations directly from fans, the idea being that artists secure more reliable salaries—and thus the freedom to focus…
Well, this seems ironic. It may be home to some of the most innovative tech companies on Earth, but it appears that San Francisco has an aversion to robots. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the city has just put draconian restrictions on multi-wheeled…
At a party on the fringe of the year’s biggest AI conference, Elon Musk put an end to rumors about his automaker’s ambitions for AI hardware.
According to people invited to the event, Musk said he "wanted to make it clear that Tesla is serious about…
The graduate education system in the United States is rightly considered the best in the world. But Republicans in the House of Representatives have passed a bill that would undermine America's great universities and the nation's preeminence in scientific...
Biotech companies have been telling us for a while now that CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, can be shaped into a radically precise form of gene therapy. Now one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics, says it’s ready to test the idea on people.
The startup…
Ford thinks driverless cars need to be rugged and, more surprising, hybrid-powered.
That's according to an announcement from the automaker, explaining that it will buck the trend of repurposing consumer vehicles as driverless ones and build a car designed…