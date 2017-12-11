The Download
What's up in emerging technology
A New RNA Drug Could Help Slow Huntington’s
A human trial shows synthetic strands of RNA slow down the production of a protein that leads to irreversible damage in the brain.
Huntington's disease is caused by a gene mutation that causes the body to create a rogue version of a protein, called huntingtin,… Read more
Trump’s EPA Is Going Easy on Environmental Polluters
Take your pick from hazardous waste incinerators, dangerous emissions of lead, mercury toxins floating through the air, or something else equally troubling. They’re the kinds of offenses that the Environmental Protection Agency is currently failing to… Read more
- Shea Rouda | Unsplash
Editor's Pick
Can China Contain Bitcoin?
It was only a matter of time before Bobby Lee, CEO of China’s longest-running Bitcoin exchange, found himself in the crosshairs of Chinese regulators. His exchange, BTCC, had occupied a gray area of Chinese law, neither licensed nor explicitly illegal....Read the full story →
Patreon Artists Are Struggling to Achieve a Living Wage
Things just got a bit contentious between Patreon and its artists. The platform is designed to give creators a way to get recurring donations directly from fans, the idea being that artists secure more reliable salaries—and thus the freedom to focus… Read more
- Kaizen Nguyễn | Unsplash
San Francisco Is Really, Really Worried about Robots
Well, this seems ironic. It may be home to some of the most innovative tech companies on Earth, but it appears that San Francisco has an aversion to robots. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the city has just put draconian restrictions on multi-wheeled… Read more
- Starship Technolgies
Tesla Is Building Its Own Custom AI Chips
At a party on the fringe of the year’s biggest AI conference, Elon Musk put an end to rumors about his automaker’s ambitions for AI hardware.
According to people invited to the event, Musk said he “wanted to make it clear that Tesla is serious about… Read more
- Concavo Wheels | Flickr
The First CRISPR Studies for Inherited Disease Will Start Soon
Biotech companies have been telling us for a while now that CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, can be shaped into a radically precise form of gene therapy. Now one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics, says it’s ready to test the idea on people.
The startup… Read more
- Pixnio.com
Editor's Pick
The Tax Overhaul Could Cripple the U.S. as a Leader in Science
The graduate education system in the United States is rightly considered the best in the world. But Republicans in the House of Representatives have passed a bill that would undermine America’s great universities and the nation’s preeminence in scientific...Read the full story →
How Do You Design an Autonomous Car from Scratch?
Ford thinks driverless cars need to be rugged and, more surprising, hybrid-powered.
That’s according to an announcement from the automaker, explaining that it will buck the trend of repurposing consumer vehicles as driverless ones and build a car designed… Read more
- Adrien Séné | Flickr
Gene Therapy Stops Bleeding in Hemophilia Patients
By infusing hemophilia sufferers with safe, redesigned viruses, it’s possible to get their livers making clotting agents that are otherwise missing from their body.
Patients with hemophilia B lack a gene that helps create factor IX, a protein that clots… Read more
- David Gregory & Debbie Marshall | Wellcome Collection