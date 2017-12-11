A New RNA Drug Could Help Slow Huntington’s

A human trial shows synthetic strands of RNA slow down the production of a protein that leads to irreversible damage in the brain.

Huntington's disease is caused by a gene mutation that causes the body to create a rogue version of a protein, called huntingtin, which damages parts of the brain. The new drug, called Ionis-HTTRx, is a strand of synthetic RNA that blocks the production of that protein. The drug has to be injected into the fluid around the spine using a large needle, from where it can enter the brain.

Now, the company behind the drug, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, reports that a phase 1 trial of 46 patients patients, which has shown that the drug successfully lowers the level of that toxic protein in the nervous system. And the results have caught the eye of Big Pharma: Roche has announced that it’s licensing the drug from Ionis for $45 million, and will take on the deveopment of the drug from here out.

Dr. Sarah Tabrizi, professor of clinical neurology at University College London who ran the clinical trial, said in a statement that the results are of “ground-breaking importance for Huntington's disease patients and families.” Now, Roche will carry out further trials to investigate whether the reduced protein levels have a meaningful impact on the progression of the disease itself.

This isn’t the first time that RNA drugs have been shown to be successful (see: “How a Boy’s Lazarus-like Revival Points to a New Generation of Drugs” and “Gene-Silencing Drugs Finally Show Promise”). But it is the first drug to target the underlying cause of Huntington's by blocking the production of huntingtin.

According to the Guardian, there’s hope among some researchers that the same technique could be modified and applied to other incurable brain diseases, like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.