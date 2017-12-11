The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Trump’s EPA Is Going Easy on Environmental Polluters
Take your pick from hazardous waste incinerators, dangerous emissions of lead, mercury toxins floating through the air, or something else equally troubling. They're the kinds of offences that the Environmental Protection Agency is currently failing to…
Things just got a bit contentious between Patreon and its artists. The platform is designed to give creators a way to get recurring donations directly from fans, the idea being that artists secure more reliable salaries—and thus the freedom to focus…
Politics has become a technological arms race. In the 2008 and 2012 U.S. presidential elections, the Democrats outgunned their rivals. In 2016, the Republicans fought back, using big-data analytics and microtargeting of online ads to help propel Donald...
Well, this seems ironic. It may be home to some of the most innovative tech companies on Earth, but it appears that San Francisco has an aversion to robots. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the city has just put draconian restrictions on multi-wheeled…
At a party on the fringe of the year's biggest AI conference, Elon Musk put an end to rumors about his automaker's ambitions for AI hardware.
According to people invited to the event, Musk said he "wanted to make it clear that Tesla is serious about…
Biotech companies have been telling us for a while now that CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, can be shaped into a radically precise form of gene therapy. Now one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics, says it's ready to test the idea on people.
The startup…
Ford thinks driverless cars need to be rugged and, more surprising, hybrid-powered.
That's according to an announcement from the automaker, explaining that it will buck the trend of repurposing consumer vehicles as driverless ones and build a car designed…
The latest AI program developed by DeepMind is not only brilliant and remarkably flexible—it's also quite weird.
DeepMind published a paper this week describing a game-playing program it developed that proved capable of mastering chess and the Japanese...
By infusing hemophilia sufferers with safe, redesigned viruses, it's possible to get their livers making clotting agents that are otherwise missing from their body.
Patients with hemophilia B lack a gene that helps create factor IX, a protein that clots…
Sensetime, one of China's most impressive young machine-learning companies, is about to start developing new autonomous technologies for one of the world's biggest automakers.
Sensetime is part of a crop of homegrown firms that shows just how vibrant…