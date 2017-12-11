The Download

Trump's EPA Is Going Easy on Environmental Polluters

Trump’s EPA Is Going Easy on Environmental Polluters

Source: Image credit:
  • Shea Rouda | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Take your pick from hazardous waste incinerators, dangerous emissions of lead, mercury toxins floating through the air, or something else equally troubling. They're the kinds of offences that the Environmental Protection Agency is currently failing to

December 8, 2017

Patreon Artists Are Struggling to Achieve a Living Wage

Things just got a bit contentious between Patreon and its artists. The platform is designed to give creators a way to get recurring donations directly from fans, the idea being that artists secure more reliable salaries—and thus the freedom to focus

Source: Image credit:
  • Kaizen Nguyễn | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick

The Man with a Plan to Upgrade the Democrats

Politics has become a technological arms race. In the 2008 and 2012 U.S. presidential elections, the Democrats outgunned their rivals. In 2016, the Republicans fought back, using big-data analytics and microtargeting of online ads to help propel Donald

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles
December 8, 2017

San Francisco Is Really, Really Worried about Robots

Well, this seems ironic. It may be home to some of the most innovative tech companies on Earth, but it appears that San Francisco has an aversion to robots. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the city has just put draconian restrictions on multi-wheeled

Source: Image credit:
  • Starship Technolgies

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles
Tesla vehciles are getting their home-grown AI chips.

Tesla Is Building Its Own Custom AI Chips

At a party on the fringe of the year’s biggest AI conference, Elon Musk put an end to rumors about his automaker’s ambitions for AI hardware.

According to people invited to the event, Musk said he "wanted to make it clear that Tesla is serious about

Source: Image credit:
  • Concavo Wheels | Flickr

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
December 7, 2017

The First CRISPR Studies for Inherited Disease Will Start Soon

Biotech companies have been telling us for a while now that CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, can be shaped into a radically precise form of gene therapy. Now one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics, says it’s ready to test the idea on people.

The startup

Image credit:
  • Pixnio.com

Posted by Antonio Regalado
This car won't design itself.

How Do You Design an Autonomous Car from Scratch?

Ford thinks driverless cars need to be rugged and, more surprising, hybrid-powered.

That's according to an announcement from the automaker, explaining that it will buck the trend of repurposing consumer vehicles as driverless ones and build a car designed

Source: Image credit:
  • Adrien Séné | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Alpha Zero’s “Alien” Chess Shows the Power, and the Peculiarity, of AI

The latest AI program developed by DeepMind is not only brilliant and remarkably flexible—it’s also quite weird.

DeepMind published a paper this week describing a game-playing program it developed that proved capable of mastering chess and the Japanese

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
December 7, 2017

Gene Therapy Stops Bleeding in Hemophilia Patients

By infusing hemophilia sufferers with safe, redesigned viruses, it’s possible to get their livers making clotting agents that are otherwise missing from their body.

Patients with hemophilia B lack a gene that helps create factor IX, a protein that clots

Source: Image credit:
  • David Gregory & Debbie Marshall | Wellcome Collection

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Honda's driverless cars are getting a helping hand from Sensetime.

Honda’s Driverless Cars and Robots Will Get Smarts from a Chinese AI Firm

Sensetime, one of China’s most impressive young machine-learning companies, is about to start developing new autonomous technologies for one of the world’s biggest automakers.

Sensetime is part of a crop of homegrown firms that shows just how vibrant

Image credit: Honda
  • Honda

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight