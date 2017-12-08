The Download
Patreon Artists Are Struggling to Achieve a Living Wage
Things just got a bit contentious between Patreon and its artists. The platform is designed to give creators a way to get recurring donations directly from fans, the idea being that artists secure more reliable salaries—and thus the freedom to focus…
Well, this seems ironic. It may be home to some of the most innovative tech companies on Earth, but it appears that San Francisco has an aversion to robots. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the city has just put draconian restrictions on multi-wheeled…
On December 14, the Federal Communications Commission is due to vote on a plan to repeal its net neutrality regime. If this gets a green light, it will reshape the way the Internet works in America, and most likely to the detriment of consumers and entrepreneurs.
At a party on the fringe of the year’s biggest AI conference, Elon Musk put an end to rumors about his automaker’s ambitions for AI hardware.
According to people invited to the event, Musk said he "wanted to make it clear that Tesla is serious about…
Biotech companies have been telling us for a while now that CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, can be shaped into a radically precise form of gene therapy. Now one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics, says it’s ready to test the idea on people.
The startup…
Ford thinks driverless cars need to be rugged and, more surprising, hybrid-powered.
That's according to an announcement from the automaker, explaining that it will buck the trend of repurposing consumer vehicles as driverless ones and build a car designed…
By infusing hemophilia sufferers with safe, redesigned viruses, it’s possible to get their livers making clotting agents that are otherwise missing from their body.
Patients with hemophilia B lack a gene that helps create factor IX, a protein that clots…
Sun streams through a grid of skylights, carving the gallery's wooden floor into a checkerboard. When I look up, I can see wispy clouds passing overhead. Large photos hang on the gallery walls. They're pictures of a landscape devastated by war and portraits
Sensetime, one of China’s most impressive young machine-learning companies, is about to start developing new autonomous technologies for one of the world’s biggest automakers.
Sensetime is part of a crop of homegrown firms that shows just how vibrant…
With annual salaries routinely passing $300,000, and some even entering the millions, being an AI superstar can be lucrative indeed. And at the Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS) conference, currently under way in Long Beach, California, recruiting…