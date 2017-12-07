The Download
What's up in emerging technology
The First CRISPR Studies for Inherited Disease Will Start Soon
- Pixnio.com
Biotech companies have been telling us for a while now that CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, can be shaped into a radically precise form of gene therapy. Now one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics, says it’s ready to test the idea on people.
The startup… Read more
Ford thinks driverless cars need to be rugged and, more surprising, hybrid-powered.
That’s according to an announcement from the automaker, explaining that it will buck the trend of repurposing consumer vehicles as driverless ones and build a car designed… Read more
On December 14, the Federal Communications Commission is due to vote on a plan to repeal its net neutrality regime. If this gets a green light, it will reshape the way the Internet works in America, and most likely to the detriment of consumers and entrepreneurs....Read the full story →
By infusing hemophilia sufferers with safe, redesigned viruses, it’s possible to get their livers making clotting agents that are otherwise missing from their body.
Patients with hemophilia B lack a gene that helps create factor IX, a protein that clots… Read more
Sensetime, one of China’s most impressive young machine-learning companies, is about to start developing new autonomous technologies for one of the world’s biggest automakers.
Sensetime is part of a crop of homegrown firms that shows just how vibrant… Read more
With annual salaries routinely passing $300,000, and some even entering the millions, being an AI superstar can be lucrative indeed. And at the Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS) conference, currently under way in Long Beach, California, recruiting… Read more
Call it the Software Grinch. Entrepreneurial resellers have been using bots to snaffle popular toys ahead of the Christmas rush, so that they can charge massively inflated prices to desperate parents.
If you have children of a certain age, chances are… Read more
Sun streams through a grid of skylights, carving the gallery’s wooden floor into a checkerboard. When I look up, I can see wispy clouds passing overhead. Large photos hang on the gallery walls. They’re pictures of a landscape devastated by war and portraits...Read the full story →
Don’t challenge this algorithm to a board game. Because chances are it can learn to outsmart you inside a day.
Earlier this year, we reported that Alphabet’s machine-learning subsidiary, DeepMind, had made a huge advance. Using an artificial-intelligence… Read more
If you have ever dealt with sexual harassment in the workplace, there is now a private online place for you to go for help. Botler AI, a startup based in Montreal, on Wednesday launched a system that provides free information and guidance to those who… Read more