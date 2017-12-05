The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today artificial ovaries

Will Artificial Ovaries Mean No More Menopause?

Image credit:
  • WAKE FOREST INSTITUTE FOR REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

Posted by Emily Mullin
Now scientists are exploring whether transplanting lab-made ovaries might stop those symptoms. In one of the first efforts…

Another botnet of things is on the loose.

A New Big, Bad Botnet of Things Is on the Prowl

A network of 100,000 Internet-connected devices has been corralled and is ready to attack the Web. That's according to Dale Drew, a security researcher at broadband provider CenturyLink, who tells Ars Technica that the newly discovered botnet is "pretty…

Source: Image credit:
  • David P. Discher | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Google Has Released an AI Tool That Makes Sense of Your Genome

Almost 15 years after scientists first sequenced the human genome, making sense of the enormous amount of data that encodes human life remains a formidable challenge. But it is also precisely the sort of problem that machine learning excels at.

On Monday,...

On Monday,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
YouTube still struggles to weed out offensive content.

Can 10,000 Humans Clean Up YouTube?

The algorithms aren't working. YouTube, like Facebook, comes under consistent fire for objectionable content—from extremism to child abuse. Tech leaders promise that artificial intelligence will help solve the problem by automatically identifying offensive…

Source: Image credit:
  • freestocks.org

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Amazon fulfillment worker

Amazon’s Investment in Robots is Eliminating Human Jobs

From delivery drones to warehouse robots, Amazon has made no attempt to hide its ambitious goals for automation. Even as the company continues to hire thousands of new employees, increasing its employee numbers by about 40 percent over the last year,…

Source: Image credit:
  • Amazon

Posted by Erin Winick
Wall of squat bottles with stoppers

A Translation Algorithm Can Predict the “Language” of a Chemical Reaction

By thinking of organic chemistry as words and sentences instead of atoms and molecules, researchers have found a way for artificial intelligence to predict chemical reactions.

In a paper published on arXiv by researchers at IBM and being presented at… Read more

Image credit:
  • Matt Briney | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
A lineup of CryptoKitties

Ethereum’s First Killer App Is Here, and It’s a Game Where You Create Digital Cats

Even though it just launched last week, CryptoKitties, a platform for "breeding" and trading collectible digital cats, is already too popular for the network to handle, accounting for 12 percent of all transactions on Ethereum. Its sudden emergence has…

Image credit:
  • CryptoKitties

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt

Editor's Pick

Global Warming May Harm Children for Life

A growing body of research concludes that rising global temperatures increase the risk of heat stress and stroke, decrease productivity and economic output, widen global wealth disparities, and can trigger greater violence (see "Hot and Violent").

Now...

Now...

Read the full story →

Posted by James Temple

James Temple
Yesterday

Nvidia’s Tag-Teaming AIs Imagine Night as Day, and House Cats as Tigers

A new direction in machine learning is giving computers the ability to daydream, and the results are fascinating and potentially pretty useful.

A system developed by researchers at Nvidia in Santa Clara, California, can look at an image of a sunny road… Read more

Video credit:
  • Nvidia

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
two girls smiling

Google’s New AI Smile Detector Shows How Embracing Race and Gender Can Reduce Bias

Computer vision is becoming increasingly good at recognizing different facial expressions, but for certain groups that aren't adequately represented in training data sets, like racial minorities or women with androgynous features, algorithms can still…

Image credit:
  • Sam Manns | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow