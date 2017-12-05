The Download
Another Big, Bad Botnet of Things Is on the Prowl
An network of 100,000 Internet-connected devices has been corralled and is ready to attack the Web. That’s according to Dale Drew, a security researcher at broadband provider CenturyLink, who tells Ars Technica that the newly discovered botnet is "pretty… Read more
The algorithms aren’t working. YouTube, like Facebook, comes under consistent fire for objectionable content—from extremism to child abuse. Tech leaders promise that artificial intelligence will help solve the problem by automatically identifying offensive… Read more
Almost 15 years after scientists first sequenced the human genome, making sense of the enormous amount of data that encodes human life remains a formidable challenge. But it is also precisely the sort of problem that machine learning excels at.
On Monday,...Read the full story →
From delivery drones to warehouse robots, Amazon has made no attempt to hide its ambitious goals for automation. Even as the company continues to hire thousands of new employees, increasing its employee numbers by about 40 percent over the last year,… Read more
By thinking of organic chemistry as words and sentences instead of atoms and molecules, researchers have found a way for artificial intelligence to predict chemical reactions.
In a paper published on arXiv by researchers at IBM and being presented at… Read more
Even though it just launched last week, CryptoKitties, a platform for “breeding” and trading collectible digital cats, is already too popular for the network to handle, accounting for 12 percent of all transactions on Ethereum. Its sudden emergence has… Read more
A new direction in machine learning is giving computers the ability to daydream, and the results are fascinating and potentially pretty useful.
A system developed by researchers at Nvidia in Santa Clara, California, can look at an image of a sunny road… Read more
A growing body of research concludes that rising global temperatures increase the risk of heat stress and stroke, decrease productivity and economic output, widen global wealth disparities, and can trigger greater violence (see “Hot and Violent”).
Now...Read the full story →
Computer vision is becoming increasingly good at recognizing different facial expressions, but for certain groups that aren’t adequately represented in training data sets, like racial minorities or women with androgynous features, algorithms can still… Read more
The social network’s next generation of users will be able to access its addictive digital offerings from the age of six.
Facebook’s newly announced Messenger Kids app is targeted at 6-to-12-year-olds and is said to be designed to create a safe way for… Read more