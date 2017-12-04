The Download
A Translation Algorithm Can Predict the “Language” of a Chemical Reaction
By thinking of organic chemistry as words and sentences instead of atoms and molecules, researchers have found a way for artificial intelligence to predict chemical reactions.
In a paper published on arXiv by researchers at IBM and being presented at
Even though it just launched last week, CryptoKitties, a platform for "breeding" and trading collectible digital cats, is already too popular for the network to handle, accounting for 12 percent of all transactions on Ethereum. Its sudden emergence has
It’s the Monday morning following the opening weekend of the movie Blade Runner 2049, and Eric C. Leuthardt is standing in the center of a floodlit operating room clad in scrubs and a mask, hunched over an unconscious patient.
"I thought he was human,...
A new direction in machine learning is giving computers the ability to daydream, and the results are fascinating and potentially pretty useful.
A system developed by researchers at Nvidia in Santa Clara, California, can look at an image of a sunny road
Computer vision is becoming increasingly good at recognizing different facial expressions, but for certain groups that aren't adequately represented in training data sets, like racial minorities or women with androgynous features, algorithms can still
The social network’s next generation of users will be able to access its addictive digital offerings from the age of six.
Facebook's newly announced Messenger Kids app is targeted at 6-to-12-year-olds and is said to be designed to create a safe way for
Finding tech talent in Europe is often difficult—and sometimes impossible. At a recent House of Lords select committee hearing on artificial intelligence, held in London and attended by MIT Technology Review, Joseph Reger, chief technology officer of
In spite of the billions of dollars companies collectively spend each year on cyberdefenses, hackers keep defeating them. This week Clarkson, the world's largest shipbroker, said it had been the target of a cyberattack. Uber, meanwhile, has come under...
There’s a dramatic piece of good news for electric vehicles, but for the moment, it’s balanced on a knife edge.
That's according to a new study published in the journal Applied Energy, which explains that over four years, the total cost of ownership
Amazon has casually unveiled what could turn into a fundamentally different way to build software.
At its AWS conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, the company demoed Amazon Cloud 9, an integrated development environment (IDE) that plugs directly into