Europe Is Struggling Keep Local Talent for Its Homegrown Tech Scene
Finding tech talent in Europe is often difficult—and sometimes impossible. At a recent House of Lords select committee hearing on artificial intelligence, held in London and attended by MIT Technology Review, Joseph Reger, chief technology officer of… Read more
It Already Makes Financial Sense to Buy an Electric Car
There’s a dramatic piece of good news for electric vehicles, but for the moment, it’s balanced on a knife edge.
That’s according to a new study published in the journal Applied Energy, which explains that over four years, the total cost of ownership… Read more
- John Matychuk | Unsplash
The Surgeon Who Wants to Connect You to the Internet with a Brain Implant
It’s the Monday morning following the opening weekend of the movie Blade Runner 2049, and Eric C. Leuthardt is standing in the center of a floodlit operating room clad in scrubs and a mask, hunched over an unconscious patient.
“I thought he was human,...Read the full story →
Ambient AI Is About to Devour the Software Industry
Amazon has casually unveiled what could turn into a fundamentally different way to build software.
At its AWS conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, the company demoed Amazon Cloud 9, an integrated development environment (IDE) that plugs directly into… Read more
A Warmer World Will Dent the Productivity of Factories
As the mercury rises, industrial facilities will become less efficient. That’s the finding of a new study, which crunched data about production rates from half a million Chinese manufacturing plants from 1998 to 2007.
- Geraldine Lewa | Unsplash
Wine Robots Are Rolling Into Europe’s Swankiest Vineyards
Some of the world’s most traditional wineries can’t resist a reboot.
We’ve explained in the past that swaths of savvy vineyards in California have embraced tech to boost yields and make better wines. That might not be surprising, given their proximity… Read more
- Château Mouton Rothschild
How Do You Get a House in a Steep Valley Forest Online? With a Drone
In the remote village of Pontfadog, Wales, getting a respectable data connection hasn’t been straightforward.
While the Internet infrastructure firm Openreach had managed to lay one-gigabit-per-second fiber to many homes in the area, it was left at a… Read more
Hacking Back Makes a Comeback—But It’s Still a Really Bad Idea
In spite of the billions of dollars companies collectively spend each year on cyberdefenses, hackers keep defeating them. This week Clarkson, the world’s largest shipbroker, said it had been the target of a cyberattack. Uber, meanwhile, has come under...Read the full story →
Blink and You’ll Miss How Fast This Souped-Up 3-D Printer Makes Prototypes
The video in this article hasn’t been sped up. What you’re watching is a new desktop 3-D printer built by MIT researchers that cranks out plastic items 10 times faster than other, similar printers. In a paper published in the journal Additive Manufacturing… Read more
- Mechanosynthesis Group, MIT
Competition in the AI Cloud Is Heating Up, and Amazon Just Made a Big Move
The cloud is no longer just a data dump—it’s an AI battleground, and Amazon wants to beat all comers into submission.
The ethereal digital realm that we know as the cloud started as a remote space to store files and run some code. Put the two together—data… Read more
- Amazon