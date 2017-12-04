The Download
What's up in emerging technology
It Already Makes Financial Sense to Buy an Electric Car
- John Matychuk | Unsplash
There’s a dramatic piece of good news for electric vehicles, but for the moment, it’s balanced on a knife edge.
That’s according to a new study published in the journal Applied Energy, which explains that over four years, the total cost of ownership… Read more
Amazon has casually unveiled what could turn into a fundamentally different way to build software.
At its AWS conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, the company demoed Amazon Cloud 9, an integrated development environment (IDE) that plugs directly into… Read more
It’s the Monday morning following the opening weekend of the movie Blade Runner 2049, and Eric C. Leuthardt is standing in the center of a floodlit operating room clad in scrubs and a mask, hunched over an unconscious patient.
“I thought he was human,...Read the full story →
As the mercury rises, industrial facilities will become less efficient. That’s the finding of a new study, which crunched data about production rates from half a million Chinese manufacturing plants from 1998 to 2007.
Some of the world’s most traditional wineries can’t resist a reboot.
We’ve explained in the past that swaths of savvy vineyards in California have embraced tech to boost yields and make better wines. That might not be surprising, given their proximity… Read more
In the remote village of Pontfadog, Wales, getting a respectable data connection hasn’t been straightforward.
While the Internet infrastructure firm Openreach had managed to lay one-gigabit-per-second fiber to many homes in the area, it was left at a… Read more
The video in this article hasn’t been sped up. What you’re watching is a new desktop 3-D printer built by MIT researchers that cranks out plastic items 10 times faster than other, similar printers. In a paper published in the journal Additive Manufacturing… Read more
In spite of the billions of dollars companies collectively spend each year on cyberdefenses, hackers keep defeating them. This week Clarkson, the world’s largest shipbroker, said it had been the target of a cyberattack. Uber, meanwhile, has come under...Read the full story →
The cloud is no longer just a data dump—it’s an AI battleground, and Amazon wants to beat all comers into submission.
The ethereal digital realm that we know as the cloud started as a remote space to store files and run some code. Put the two together—data… Read more
America's military budget, at $615 billion, dwarfs those of its closest competitors, China ($211 billion) and Russia ($69 billion). Even with that advantage, a new report finds that the U.S. is at risk of falling behind in the race to find and create… Read more