Today a screenshot of the Amazon Cloud9 IDE interface

Ambient AI Is About to Devour the Software Industry

Will Knight

Will Knight
Amazon has casually unveiled what could turn into a fundamentally different way to build software.

At its AWS conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, the company demoed Amazon Cloud 9, an integrated development environment (IDE) that plugs directly into… Read more

Will Knight

Will Knight

China's factories slow down in the heat.

A Warmer World Will Dent the Productivity of Factories

As the mercury rises, industrial facilities will become less efficient. That’s the finding of a new study, which crunched data about production rates from half a million Chinese manufacturing plants from 1998 to 2007.

The research, published in the Journal…

  • Geraldine Lewa | Unsplash

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

The Surgeon Who Wants to Connect You to the Internet with a Brain Implant

It’s the Monday morning following the opening weekend of the movie Blade Runner 2049, and Eric C. Leuthardt is standing in the center of a floodlit operating room clad in scrubs and a mask, hunched over an unconscious patient.

“I thought he was human,...

Adam Piore
Traditional winemakers are starting to use robots.

Wine Robots Are Rolling Into Europe’s Swankiest Vineyards

Some of the world’s most traditional wineries can’t resist a reboot.

We've explained in the past that swaths of savvy vineyards in California have embraced tech to boost yields and make better wines. That might not be surprising, given their proximity…

  • Château Mouton Rothschild

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
How Do You Get a House in a Steep Valley Forest Online? With a Drone

In the remote village of Pontfadog, Wales, getting a respectable data connection hasn’t been straightforward.

While the Internet infrastructure firm Openreach had managed to lay one-gigabit-per-second fiber to many homes in the area, it was left at a…

  • Openreach

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Blink and You’ll Miss How Fast This Souped-Up 3-D Printer Makes Prototypes

The video in this article hasn't been sped up. What you're watching is a new desktop 3-D printer built by MIT researchers that cranks out plastic items 10 times faster than other, similar printers. In a paper published in the journal Additive Manufacturing…

  • Mechanosynthesis Group, MIT

Erin Winick
Amazon's new deep-leanring camera, DeepLens.

Competition in the AI Cloud Is Heating Up, and Amazon Just Made a Big Move

The cloud is no longer just a data dump—it’s an AI battleground, and Amazon wants to beat all comers into submission.

The ethereal digital realm that we know as the cloud started as a remote space to store files and run some code. Put the two together—data…

  • Amazon

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

A Quantum Boost for a Different Kind of Computer

Quantum computers capable of mind-boggling computations are finally on the horizon. But what will the first useful machines look like?

Industry heavy hitters including IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Intel, as well as a few startups like Rigetti Computing...

Will Knight

Will Knight
November 29, 2017

The U.S. Risks Falling Behind Russia and China in Its Use of AI in the Military

America's military budget, at $615 billion, dwarfs those of its closest competitors, China ($211 billion) and Russia ($69 billion). Even with that advantage, a new report finds that the U.S. is at risk of falling behind in the race to find and create…

  • Jacob Valerio | Unsplash

Jackie Snow
NYU Stern School of Business

Bitcoin Hype is Ushering in Demand for Cryptocurrency Education

Cryptocurrencies are riding high this year. Bitcoin surpassed a $10,000 valuation yesterday. Initial coin offerings have raised over $2 billion this year (see "What the Hell Is an Initial Coin Offering?"). In this era of money being thrown at companies…

  • New York University Photo Bureau

Erin Winick