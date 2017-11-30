The Download

Today Internet-delivering drones in Wales.

How Do You Get a House in a Steep Valley Forest Online? With a Drone

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

In the remote village of Pontfadog, Wales, getting a respectable data connection hasn’t been straightforward.

While the Internet infrastructure firm Openreach had managed to lay 1 gigabit-per-second fiber to many homes in the area, it was left at a loss… Read more

Blink and You’ll Miss How Fast This Souped-Up 3-D Printer Makes Prototypes

The video in this article hasn’t been sped up. What you’re watching is a new desktop 3-D printer built by MIT researchers that cranks out plastic items 10 times faster than other, similar printers. In a paper published in the journal Additive Manufacturing… Read more

Video credit:
  • Mechanosynthesis Group, MIT

Posted by Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

AI Is Dreaming Up New Kinds of Video Games

Michael Cook, a 30-year-old senior research fellow at the University of Falmouth, has built an AI capable of imagining new video games from scratch. Cook calls the machine Angelina, a recursive acronym that stands for “A Novel Game-Evolving Labrat I’ve...

Posted by Simon Parkin

Amazon's new deep-leanring camera, DeepLens.

Competition in the AI Cloud Is Heating Up, and Amazon Just Made a Big Move

The cloud is no longer just a data dump—it’s an AI battleground, and Amazon wants to beat all comers into submission.

The ethereal digital realm that we know as the cloud started as a remote space to store files and run some code. Put the two together—data… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Amazon

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday A photo of fighter jets flying in a formation at a distance against a cloudy sky

The U.S. Risks Falling Behind Russia and China in Its Use of AI in the Military

America's military budget, at $615 billion, dwarfs those of its closest competitors, China ($211 billion) and Russia ($69 billion). Even with that advantage, a new report finds that the U.S. is at risk of falling behind in the race to find and create… Read more

Image credit:
  • Jacob Valerio | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
NYU Stern School of Business

Bitcoin Hype is Ushering in Demand for Cryptocurrency Education

Cryptocurrencies are riding high this year. Bitcoin surpassed a $10,000 valuation yesterday. Initial coin offerings have raised over $2 billion this year (see “What the Hell Is an Initial Coin Offering?”). In this era of money being thrown at companies… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • New York University Photo Bureau

Posted by Erin Winick
Brown leatherbound books shot at an angle

Artificial Intelligence Can Translate Languages Without a Dictionary

Parlez-vous artificial intelligence? Two new research papers detail unsupervised machine-learning methods that can do language translation without dictionaries, as reported in Science. The methods also work without parallel text, or identical text that… Read more

Image credit:
  • Roman Kraft | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Editor's Pick

Is AI Riding a One-Trick Pony?

I’m standing in what is soon to be the center of the world, or is perhaps just a very large room on the seventh floor of a gleaming tower in downtown Toronto. Showing me around is Jordan Jacobs, who cofounded this place: the nascent Vector Institute,...

Posted by James Somers
Yesterday Snapchat has a plan to fight fake news.

Snapchat Has a Plan to Fight Fake News: Ripping the ‘Social’ from the ‘Media’

The messaging platform has a pragmatic take on how to solve our misinformation problem—but will it work?

Time was, Snapchat was effectively a messaging app. But since it added the Stories feature, which allows publishers to push content to users, it’s… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Perzonseo Webbyra | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Workers are going to be forced into other occupations.

Robots Could Force 375 Million People to Switch Occupations by 2030

So says a new report by the think tank McKinsey Global Institute, which predicts how labor demand will shift in 45 countries as a result of new technologies.

The headline finding of the report (PDF) is that 400 million to 800 million people around the… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Neonbrand | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe