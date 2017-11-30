The Download
What's up in emerging technology
How Do You Get a House in a Steep Valley Forest Online? With a Drone
In the remote village of Pontfadog, Wales, getting a respectable data connection hasn’t been straightforward.
While the Internet infrastructure firm Openreach had managed to lay 1 gigabit-per-second fiber to many homes in the area, it was left at a loss… Read more
Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.
Starting at $9.99/3 months
Blink and You’ll Miss How Fast This Souped-Up 3-D Printer Makes Prototypes
The video in this article hasn’t been sped up. What you’re watching is a new desktop 3-D printer built by MIT researchers that cranks out plastic items 10 times faster than other, similar printers. In a paper published in the journal Additive Manufacturing… Read more
- Mechanosynthesis Group, MIT
Editor's Pick
AI Is Dreaming Up New Kinds of Video Games
Michael Cook, a 30-year-old senior research fellow at the University of Falmouth, has built an AI capable of imagining new video games from scratch. Cook calls the machine Angelina, a recursive acronym that stands for “A Novel Game-Evolving Labrat I’ve...Read the full story →
Competition in the AI Cloud Is Heating Up, and Amazon Just Made a Big Move
The cloud is no longer just a data dump—it’s an AI battleground, and Amazon wants to beat all comers into submission.
The ethereal digital realm that we know as the cloud started as a remote space to store files and run some code. Put the two together—data… Read more
- Amazon
The U.S. Risks Falling Behind Russia and China in Its Use of AI in the Military
America's military budget, at $615 billion, dwarfs those of its closest competitors, China ($211 billion) and Russia ($69 billion). Even with that advantage, a new report finds that the U.S. is at risk of falling behind in the race to find and create… Read more
- Jacob Valerio | Unsplash
Bitcoin Hype is Ushering in Demand for Cryptocurrency Education
Cryptocurrencies are riding high this year. Bitcoin surpassed a $10,000 valuation yesterday. Initial coin offerings have raised over $2 billion this year (see “What the Hell Is an Initial Coin Offering?”). In this era of money being thrown at companies… Read more
Artificial Intelligence Can Translate Languages Without a Dictionary
Parlez-vous artificial intelligence? Two new research papers detail unsupervised machine-learning methods that can do language translation without dictionaries, as reported in Science. The methods also work without parallel text, or identical text that… Read more
- Roman Kraft | Unsplash
Editor's Pick
Is AI Riding a One-Trick Pony?
I’m standing in what is soon to be the center of the world, or is perhaps just a very large room on the seventh floor of a gleaming tower in downtown Toronto. Showing me around is Jordan Jacobs, who cofounded this place: the nascent Vector Institute,...Read the full story →
Snapchat Has a Plan to Fight Fake News: Ripping the ‘Social’ from the ‘Media’
The messaging platform has a pragmatic take on how to solve our misinformation problem—but will it work?
Time was, Snapchat was effectively a messaging app. But since it added the Stories feature, which allows publishers to push content to users, it’s… Read more
Robots Could Force 375 Million People to Switch Occupations by 2030
So says a new report by the think tank McKinsey Global Institute, which predicts how labor demand will shift in 45 countries as a result of new technologies.
The headline finding of the report (PDF) is that 400 million to 800 million people around the… Read more
- Neonbrand | Unsplash