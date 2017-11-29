The Download
Robots Could Force 375 Million People to Switch Occupations by 2030
The messaging platform has a pragmatic take on how to solve our misinformation problem—question is, though, will it work?
Time was, Snapchat was effectively a messaging app. But since it added a Stories feature, which allows publishers to push content… Read more
So says a new report by the think tank McKinsey Global Institute, which predicts how labor demand will shift in 45 countries as a result of new technologies.
The headline finding of the report (PDF) is that 400 million to 800 million people around the… Read more
In the small rear suite of a light industrial building near the San Francisco airport, Eli Goldstein looks over a set of silver panels tilted on metal racking. The panels look like simple mirrors, but as Goldstein walks around them, he points out the...Read the full story →
Central bankers are scrambling to make sense of digital forms of money. An official from the Bank of Japan declared last week to Reuters that cryptocurrency won’t replace physical money any time soon. He may be right, but that’s a different tune from… Read more
End-of-life care can be stressful for patients and their loved ones, but a new algorithm could help provide better care to people during their final months.
A paper published in arXiv by researchers from Stanford describes a deep neural network that… Read more
Google engineers have created a lean image-recognition system that could help guard your display when an unfamiliar face looks at it.
Facial recognition and gaze detection are nothing new for machine learning. But in a paper to be presented at the Neural… Read more
Once a relatively permissive space for unmanned aircraft, the U.K. is set to make it harder for civilian drones to get airborne. Its government will publish a new bill next year that will give law enforcers greater powers to regulate drones and their… Read more
I’m standing in what is soon to be the center of the world, or is perhaps just a very large room on the seventh floor of a gleaming tower in downtown Toronto. Showing me around is Jordan Jacobs, who cofounded this place: the nascent Vector Institute,...Read the full story →
A cannister of oatmeal, a tube of chips, or a box of teabags—it’s all the same to this warehouse automaton. Developed by Ocado, the world’s largest online-only grocery retailer, the machine has been designed to pick individual items out of big crates… Read more
There are a lot of predictions about AI-induced apocalypse out there, and organizations like OpenAI are trying to discover the best way to create safe artificial intelligence—but rarely do these efforts address the AI directly.
A new paper published (login… Read more