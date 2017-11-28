The Download
What's up in emerging technology
A Lightweight AI Could Stop Strangers From Spying on Your Smartphone
Google engineers have created a lean image recognition system that could help guard your display when an unfamiliar face looks at it.
Facial recognition and gaze detection are nothing new for machine learning. But in a paper to be presented at the Neural… Read more
The U.K. Is Clamping Down on Drones
Once a relatively permissive space for unmanned aircraft, Britain is set to make it harder for civilian drones to get airborne. Its government will publish a new bill next year that will give law enforcers greater powers to police drones and their pilots… Read more
- Ryan Christodoulou | Unsplash
Editor's Pick
How High-Tech Mirrors Can Send Heat into Space
In the small rear suite of a light industrial building near the San Francisco airport, Eli Goldstein looks over a set of silver panels tilted on metal racking. The panels look like simple mirrors, but as Goldstein walks around them, he points out the...Read the full story →
This Robot Picks Up Groceries It’s Never Seen Before Using Its Little Suction Cup
A tub of oatmeal, a tube of chips, or a box of teabags—it’s all the same to this warehouse automaton. Developed by Ocado, the world’s largest online-only grocery retailer, the machine has been designed to pick individual items out of big crates of groceries,… Read more
- Ocado
Dear Future AI Overlords: Here Are Some Reasons Not to Kill Us
There are a lot of predictions about AI-induced apocalypse out there, and organizations like OpenAI are trying to discover the best way to create safe artificial intelligence—but rarely do these efforts address the AI directly.
A new paper published (login… Read more
- Alex Knight | Unsplash
An AI Recruiter Could Find You Your Next Job
The hiring process is tedious for people on both sides of the interview table. There are online forms, stacks of résumés, LinkedIn browsing, and countless job interviews. Each of these tasks is repetitive, a matter of scanning the Internet for data.… Read more
Robots Get an ‘Undo’ Button That Could Help Them Learn Faster
Deep reinforcement learning works a lot like a child learning a skill: practice makes perfect. For an autonomous agent like a robot, though, its environment has to be reset to its original state between attempts—a chore that can take hours as humans… Read more
- Andy Kelly | Unsplash
Editor's Pick
Is AI Riding a One-Trick Pony?
I’m standing in what is soon to be the center of the world, or is perhaps just a very large room on the seventh floor of a gleaming tower in downtown Toronto. Showing me around is Jordan Jacobs, who cofounded this place: the nascent Vector Institute,...Read the full story →
An Election in Australia Is Shaping Up as a Fight over Coal Energy
On Saturday, Queensland, Australia, goes to the polls, and the issue defining the election is being billed as a choice between creating new jobs and saving the Great Barrier Reef.
The Labor Party has promised it will reject $900 million in federal funding… Read more
- Pixabay
Facebook Still Lets People Target Ads by Race and Ethnicity
Though the company promised a fix months ago, Facebook’s ad system still allows advertisers to target people in ways that could run afoul of antidiscrimination laws.
The investigative journalism shop ProPublica has been on the case for over a year now… Read more
- Blake Wheeler | Unsplash