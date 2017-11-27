The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Dear Future AI Overlords: Here Are Some Reasons Not to Kill Us
There are a lot of predictions about AI-induced apocalypse out there, and organizations like OpenAI are trying to discover the best way to create safe artificial intelligence—but rarely do these efforts address the AI directly.
A new paper published
An AI Recruiter Could Find You Your Next Job
The hiring process is tedious for people on both sides of the interview table. There are online forms, stacks of résumés, LinkedIn browsing, and countless job interviews. Each of these tasks is repetitive, a matter of scanning the Internet for data.
The Race to Power AI’s Silicon Brains
Nigel Toon, the cofounder and CEO of Graphcore, a semiconductor startup based in the U.K., recalls that only a couple of years ago many venture capitalists viewed the idea of investing in semiconductor chips as something of joke. “You’d take an idea...Read the full story →
Robots Get an ‘Undo’ Button That Could Help Them Learn Faster
Deep reinforcement learning works a lot like a child learning a skill: practice makes perfect. For an autonomous agent like a robot, though, its environment has to be reset to its original state between attempts—a chore that can take hours as humans
An Election in Australia Is Shaping Up as a Fight over Coal Energy
On Saturday, Queensland, Australia, goes to the polls, and the issue defining the election is being billed as a choice between creating new jobs and saving the Great Barrier Reef.
The Labor Party has promised it will reject $900 million in federal funding
Facebook Still Lets People Target Ads by Race and Ethnicity
Though the company promised a fix months ago, Facebook’s ad system still allows advertisers to target people in ways that could run afoul of antidiscrimination laws.
The investigative journalism shop ProPublica has been on the case for over a year now
Android Phones Have Been Tracking You More Closely Than You Might Like
And there's nothing you could've done about it. An investigation by Quartz reveals that Android devices currently send positioning data to Google servers even when location services are turned off, apps aren't being used, and there isn't even a carrier's
Can AI Keep You Healthy?
“This smart mirror isn’t very smart,” says Jun Wang, standing in front of a full-length mirror wearing designer jeans ripped at the knees. “It’s just a camera and a mirror,” he says, looking mildly distressed—or as distressed as possible for a man whose...Read the full story →
Coding Boot Camps Are in Trouble, but New York City Has a Plan to Shape Them Up
To succeed in the jobs of the present and the future, technology skills like coding are more important than ever before. Enter online coding courses and coding boot camps, which have burst on the scene with promises of training people for well-paid jobs
A New Kind of Computer Vision Can’t Be Tricked by Weird Lighting
Computer vision has come a long way since Imagenet, a large, open-source data set of labeled images, was released in 2009 for researchers to use to train AI—but images with tricky or bad lighting can still confuse algorithms. Researchers have either
