New Analysis Shows Where Americans Go When They Switch Jobs

The average person holds 12 jobs during the span of their career, but how big of a career jump are most of these moves? A recent article by FlowingData looked at occupations in the Current Population Survey—an ongoing survey of people’s jobs run by the U.S. government—and compared that with they were doing the previous year to take a closer look.

The job with the highest switching rate (almost 55 percent) was lifeguards. This makes sense: lifeguard positions are held by younger, temporary workers that shift with the seasons. On the other end of the spectrum were positions like lawyers and judges, which require large investments of time and money to acquire. Less than five percent of workers holding such positions changed jobs.

When people move occupations, they tend to get a job in the same field of work. The fields bucking this trend are technicians, fisherman, and farmers, of which 65 percent or more of the workers changed fields when they made a job switch. On the flip side, only about 20 percent of healthcare practitioners and 30 percent of those working in engineering changed fields when switching professions. However, numbers might go up soon. According to a report by LinkedIn, Millennials are 16 percent more likely to switch industries for a new job than non-Millennials.

Although industries like technology, the top growing industry for Millennials switching jobs, and healthcare are attracting large amounts of people, the jobs people move into vary greatly based on the position they held before the switch. Computer programmers are likely to become computer systems analysts and software developers. Farmers and ranchers, meanwhile, are most likely to become construction, transportation, or storage managers. Want to know the jobs to which people in your occupation are most likely to switch? Lucky for you, FlowingData made a handy chart.