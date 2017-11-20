New Analysis Shows Where Americans Go When They Switch Jobs

The Download

The Download

Source: Image credit:
The average person holds 12 jobs during the span of their career, but how big of a career jump are most of these moves? A recent article by FlowingData looked at occupations in the Current Population Survey—an ongoing survey of people's jobs run by the…

One of Uber's Volvo XC90s in San Francisco.

Uber Is Making a $1 Billion Bet on Owning a Fleet of Driverless Cars

The ride-hailer's business model is about to change beyond recognition. Reuters reports that Uber has entered an agreement with Volvo to buy as many as 24,000 of its XC90 SUVs—which it currently uses for testing—between 2019 and 2021. Those vehicles…

Image credit: Uber
  • Uber

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

This Startup Developed a Promising New Battery Material—and a Novel Survival Strategy

As Kenan Sahin walks through the labs at Tiax, an energy technology development firm located along Boston's tech beltway, he points to a row of little muffle furnaces in a small beige room. The company's researchers use the ovens to heat mixtures of...

Posted by James Temple

James Temple
Voting needs to get more secure.

U.S. Election Officials Are Getting Cybersecurity 101

A team of Harvard researchers has published a playbook to help people who manage elections safeguard their systems from hacks. The guidelines have been drawn up by a team from the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, which is based at…

Source: Image credit:
  • Keith Ivey | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
November 17, 2017

If Unleashed in the Wild, Gene Drives Could Create a “Highly Invasive Species,” Researchers Say

Technology’s answer to invasive species and disease-spreading insects is looking riskier than ever in its current form.

Aside from astonishing cures, one of CRISPR's most tantalizing uses could be so-called gene drives. As we've reported in the past,…

Source: Image credit:
  • Srikanta H U | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

VIDEO: Boston Dynamics’ Backflipping Robot Is an Astounding Advance

What a difference two years make. If you followed the DARPA Challenge back in 2015, you'll know that humanoid robots have a track record of falling over—a lot. Fast forward to today, however, and the notorious robot maker Boston Dynamics has gotten its…

Video credit: Boston Dynamics
  • Boston Dynamics

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Can the Tesla Semi win over truckers?

Tesla’s All-Electric Semi Sounds Amazing—But How Much Will It Cost, Exactly?

Elon Musk wants big rigs to trade their diesel for electrons. Last night, the Tesla CEO unveiled his hotly anticipated truck (and also decided to throw the announcement of a new $200,000 super car in for good measure). The Verge has a nice nine-minute…

Image credit: Tesla
  • Tesla

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

China’s AI Awakening
中国 人工智能 的崛起

On a tropical island that marks the southern tip of China, a computer program called Lengpudashi is playing one-on-one poker against a dozen people at once, and it's absolutely crushing them. Lengpudashi, which means "cold poker master" in Mandarin,...

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
November 16, 2017

Automation May Take Your Job Away, But It Might Just Create a New One for You, Too

Robots are undeniably decimating jobs in certain industries—but the news isn’t necessarily all bad.

A new report by Cognizant's Center for the Future of Work lays out 21 new kinds of jobs that will be created in the next 10 years, employing large swaths…

Source: Image credit:
  • ICAPlants | Wikimedia Commons

Posted by Erin Winick
Black and white photo of two men looking at chest x-rays

A New Algorithm Can Spot Pneumonia Better Than a Radiologist

Add diagnosing dangerous lung diseases to the growing list of things artificial intelligence can do better than humans.

A new arXiv paper by researchers from Stanford explains how CheXNet, the convolutional neural network they developed, achieved the…

Image credit:
  • City of Minneapolis Archives

Posted by Jackie Snow