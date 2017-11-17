The Download
Tesla’s All-Electric Semi Sounds Amazing—But How Much Will It Cost, Exactly?
- Tesla
What a difference two years makes. If you followed the DARPA Challenge back in 2015, you’ll know that humanoid robots have a track record of falling over—a lot. Fast forward to the present day, however, and the notorious robot maker Boston Dynamics has… Read more
Elon Musk wants big rigs to trade their diesel for electrons. Last night, the Tesla CEO unveiled his hotly anticipated truck (and also decided to throw the announcement of a new $200,000 super car in for good measure). The Verge has a nice nine-minute… Read more
As Kenan Sahin walks through the labs at Tiax, an energy technology development firm located along Boston’s tech beltway, he points to a row of little muffle furnaces in a small beige room. The company’s researchers use the ovens to heat mixtures of...Read the full story →
Robots are undeniably decimating jobs in certain industries—but the news isn’t necessarily all bad.
A new report by Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work lays out 21 new kinds of jobs that will be created in the next 10 years, employing large swaths… Read more
Add diagnosing dangerous lung diseases to the growing list of things artificial intelligence can do better than humans.
A new arXiv paper by researchers from Stanford explains how CheXNet, the convolutional neural network they developed, achieved the… Read more
A hardware safeguard in Amazon’s recently launched while-you’re-out delivery service turns out to have a big hole. And, well—let’s just say you probably should have seen this coming.
Amazon Key uses a smart lock and cloud-based security camera in order… Read more
People weaning themselves from painkillers may soon get a helping hand via a zap in the brain. The FDA says the snappy-sounding Neuro-Stim System Bridge, which costs between $600 and $800, can now be marketed as a way to treat opioid withdrawal.
It’s… Read more
On a tropical island that marks the southern tip of China, a computer program called Lengpudashi is playing one-on-one poker against a dozen people at once, and it’s absolutely crushing them. Lengpudashi, which means “cold poker master” in Mandarin,...Read the full story →
Techniques for 3-D-printing metal have long been too expensive and slow, and the parts produced too weak, to compete with traditional manufacturing—but that is changing, and fast.
General Electric’s beta version of its newest metal 3-D printer (pictured)… Read more
Your next veggie burger might be cooked with some chickpeas, black beans—and maybe a pinch of artificial intelligence.
NotCompany, a Chilean startup, is using machine learning to reduce the environmental impact of foods by eliminating animal products.… Read more