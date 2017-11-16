The Download
What's up in emerging technology
The FDA Has Blessed Its First Medical Device to Tackle Opioid Withdrawal
People weaning themselves off the addictive painkillers may soon officially get a helping hand via a zap in the brain. The FDA says the snappy-sounding Neuro-Stim System Bridge, which costs between $600 and $800, can now be marketed as a way to treat… Read more
Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.
Starting at $9.99/3 months
Metal 3-D Printing Is, Finally, Overcoming Its Limitations
Techniques for 3-D-printing metal have long been too expensive and slow, and the parts produced too weak, to compete with traditional manufacturing—but that is changing, and fast.
General Electric’s beta version of its newest metal 3-D printer (pictured)… Read more
- GE Additive
Editor's Pick
This Startup Developed a Promising New Battery Material—and a Novel Survival Strategy
As Kenan Sahin walks through the labs at Tiax, an energy technology development firm located along Boston’s tech beltway, he points to a row of little muffle furnaces in a small beige room. The company’s researchers use the ovens to heat mixtures of...Read the full story →
This AI Chef Wants to Put You on an Environmentally Conscious Diet
Your next veggie burger might be cooked with some chickpeas, black beans—and maybe a pinch of artificial intelligence.
NotCompany, a Chilean startup, is using machine learning to reduce the environmental impact of foods by eliminating animal products.… Read more
- Niklas Rhöse | Unsplash
It’s About to Get Way, Way Easier to Put AI Everywhere
Google has a vision for a world full of cheap and tiny smart devices—and it hopes its software will power them all.
A couple of years back, Google launched an open-source machine-learning software library called TensorFlow. It has since exploded in popularity,… Read more
- Nadya Peek | Unsplash
Tech Illiteracy Will Get You Fired Long Before Automation Does
The robots may be coming for our jobs, but until they arrive you better brush up on your coding and PowerPoint. So says a new report from the Brookings Institution, which analyzed the digitalization of 545 occupations (covering 90 percent of American… Read more
- Eddie Kopp | Unsplash
For the First Time, Gene Editing Is Taking Place Inside the Human Body
A man named Brian Madeux has just become a walking experiment. He’s the first human to officially have gene editing take place inside his body, thanks to an IV packed with snippets of DNA and the means to insert them into his own genetic material.
- Daan Stevens | Unsplash
Editor's Pick
China’s AI Awakening
中国 人工智能 的崛起
On a tropical island that marks the southern tip of China, a computer program called Lengpudashi is playing one-on-one poker against a dozen people at once, and it’s absolutely crushing them. Lengpudashi, which means “cold poker master” in Mandarin,...Read the full story →
New Technologies Are Coming to Trucking, and Truckers Are Nowhere Near Ready
Next month, truckers face a major deadline forcing them to adapt to a new technology—and it’s just the beginning. As of December 18, the U.S. government will require truckers to outfit their rigs with electronic logging devices (ELDs) that track drive… Read more
- Nigel Tadyanehondo | Unsplash
Last Year, Social Media Was Used to Influence Elections in at Least 18 Countries
Social media isn’t just for photos of kittens and your uncle’s political memes anymore. It’s increasingly a tool governments use to influence elections and subvert democracy, according to a new report by the democracy advocacy group Freedom House.
The… Read more
- Freedom House