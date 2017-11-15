The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Metal 3-D Printing Is, Finally, Overcoming Its Limitations
- GE Additive
Techniques for 3-D-printing metal have long been too expensive and slow, and the parts produced too weak, to compete with traditional manufacturing—but that is changing, and fast.
General Electric’s beta version of its newest metal 3-D printer (pictured)… Read more
Your next veggie burger might be cooked with some chickpeas, black beans—and maybe a pinch of artificial intelligence.
NotCompany, a Chilean startup, is using machine learning to reduce the environmental impact of foods by eliminating animal products.… Read more
As Kenan Sahin walks through the labs at Tiax, an energy technology development firm located along Boston’s tech beltway, he points to a row of little muffle furnaces in a small beige room. The company’s researchers use the ovens to heat mixtures of...Read the full story →
Google has a vision for a world full of cheap and tiny smart devices—and it hopes its software will power them all.
A couple of years back, Google launched an open-source machine-learning software library called TensorFlow. It has since exploded in popularity,… Read more
The robots may be coming for our jobs, but until they arrive you better brush up on your coding and PowerPoint. So says a new report from the Brookings Institution, which analyzed the digitalization of 545 occupations (covering 90 percent of American… Read more
A man named Brian Madeux has just become a walking experiment. He’s the first human to officially have gene editing take place inside his body, thanks to an IV packed with snippets of DNA and the means to insert them into his own genetic material.
Next month, truckers face a major deadline forcing them to adapt to a new technology—and it’s just the beginning. As of December 18, the U.S. government will require truckers to outfit their rigs with electronic logging devices (ELDs) that track drive… Read more
On a tropical island that marks the southern tip of China, a computer program called Lengpudashi is playing one-on-one poker against a dozen people at once, and it’s absolutely crushing them. Lengpudashi, which means “cold poker master” in Mandarin,...Read the full story →
Social media isn’t just for photos of kittens and your uncle’s political memes anymore. It’s increasingly a tool governments use to influence elections and subvert democracy, according to a new report by the democracy advocacy group Freedom House.
The… Read more
The fight for Bitcoin’s soul rages on. A polarizing proposal to split the currency in two was shelved last week, but that wasn’t enough to bring about a ceasefire in what has become a fierce battle.
This piece appears in our new twice-weekly newsletter,… Read more