Today photo of a few very tasty looking burgers

This AI Chef Wants to Put You on an Environmentally Conscious Diet

Image credit:
  • Niklas Rhöse | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
Today Reveal of GE's new metal 3D printer at formnext

Metal 3D Printing is, Finally, Overcoming its Limitations

Techniques for 3D printing metal have long been too expensive, slow, and the parts produced too weak to compete with traditional manufacturing—but that is changing, and fast.

General Electric (GE)'s beta version of their newest metal 3D printer (pictured)

Source: Image credit:
  • GE Additive

Posted by Erin Winick

photo of a few very tasty looking burgers

This AI Chef Wants to Put You on an Environmentally Conscious Diet

Your next veggie burger might be cooked with some chickpeas, black beans—and maybe a pinch of artificial intelligence.

NotCompany, a Chilean startup, is using machine learning to reduce the environmental impact of foods by eliminating animal products.

Image credit:
  • Niklas Rhöse | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

This Startup Developed a Promising New Battery Material—and a Novel Survival Strategy

As Kenan Sahin walks through the labs at Tiax, an energy technology development firm located along Boston's tech beltway, he points to a row of little muffle furnaces in a small beige room. The company's researchers use the ovens to heat mixtures of...

Read the full story →

Posted by James Temple

James Temple
Less powerful devices will soon be able to make use of AI algorithms.

It’s About to Get Way, Way Easier to Put AI Everywhere

Google has a vision for a world full of cheap and tiny smart devices—and it hopes its software will power them all.

A couple of years back, Google launched an open-source machine-learning software library called TensorFlow. It has since exploded in popularity,

Source: Image credit:
  • Nadya Peek | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
This man is ready for the future of work.

Tech Illiteracy Will Get You Fired Long Before Automation Does

The robots may be coming for our jobs, but until they arrive you better brush up on your coding and PowerPoint. So says a new report from the Brookings Institution, which analyzed the digitalization of 545 occupations (covering 90 percent of American

Source: Image credit:
  • Eddie Kopp | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Gene editing is entering the human body.

For the First Time, Gene Editing Is Taking Place Inside the Human Body

A man named Brian Madeux has just become a walking experiment. He's the first human to officially have gene editing take place inside his body, thanks to an IV packed with snippets of DNA and the means to insert them into his own genetic material.

The

The… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Daan Stevens | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Semi-truck trailer

New Technologies Are Coming to Trucking, and Truckers Are Nowhere Near Ready

Next month, truckers face a major deadline forcing them to adapt to a new technology—and it's just the beginning. As of December 18, the U.S. government will require truckers to outfit their rigs with electronic logging devices (ELDs) that track drive

Source: Image credit:
  • Nigel Tadyanehondo | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick

China’s AI Awakening
中国 人工智能 的崛起

On a tropical island that marks the southern tip of China, a computer program called Lengpudashi is playing one-on-one poker against a dozen people at once, and it's absolutely crushing them. Lengpudashi, which means "cold poker master" in Mandarin,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
Yesterday Freedom House map of internet freedom around the world

Last Year, Social Media Was Used to Influence Elections in at Least 18 Countries

Social media isn’t just for photos of kittens and your uncle’s political memes anymore. It’s increasingly a tool governments use to influence elections and subvert democracy, according to a new report by the democracy advocacy group Freedom House.

The… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Freedom House

Posted by Jackie Snow
If bitcoin were an actual coin, here's what it might look like ... maybe

Bitcoin Cash Had a Big Day, Hinting at a Deep Conflict in the Cryptocurrency Community

The fight for Bitcoin’s soul rages on. A polarizing proposal to split the currency in two was shelved last week, but that wasn’t enough to bring about a ceasefire in what has become a fierce battle.

This piece appears in our new twice-weekly newsletter,… Read more

Image credit:
  • BTC Keychain | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt