It’s About to Get Way, Way Easier to Put AI Everywhere

Google has a vision for a world full of cheap and tiny smart devices—and it hopes its software will power them all.

A couple of years back, Google launched an open-source machine learning software library called TensorFlow. It's since exploded in popularity, to the point where it’s now used by the likes of Airbnb, eBay, Uber, Snapchat, and Dropbox to power their AI development. Its appeal is obvious: it allows relative beginners to build and train neural networks without needing a PhD in artificial intelligence. As a result, the library now forms a major component of Google’s business plan. And it’s since produced a slimmed down version called TensorFlow Mobile, designed to shrink down AI software so that it can run efficiently on phones.

But that’s not far enough for Google. Now, it’s launched an even leaner version of the library called TensorFlow Lite, which is intended to help developers build ... well, lightweight AI software, for use in not just smartphones but also embedded devices—the simple computers you might find in things like printers, fridges, thermostats, speakers, or whatever.

If it works, this could be a huge inflection point for everyday AI.

Currently, most small or portable devices that use machine learning lack the grunt to run AI algorithms. Indeed, only now are smartphones, like Apple's iPhone X, getting dedicated hardware to help them run such software efficiently. Meanwhile, simpler devices have to send their problems up to the cloud using an Internet connection so that a big server can crunch the task then send it back.

That’s largely why Amazon’s Alexa, for instance, has a small but very noticeable lag when you ask it to do something. Tossing a fully functioning AI onto a device that doesn’t need an Internet connection could make things faster, and is a boon for those concerned about keeping their data locked down, too. It also raises the possibility of putting simple AIs on very basic chips, which could make smart devices practically disposable.

Worried by Google’s dominance in the AI software world, Microsoft and Amazon recently teamed up to build their own TensorFlow competitor called Gluon. Why are the tech giants fretting? Well, it’s often easier (though by no means necessary) to run one’s AI on the cloud servers of the company whose software library is being used. Microsoft, Amazon, and Google all have big cloud businesses - but oddly enough Google is the one running a distant third place. By teaming up, Microsoft and Amazon plan to keep as far ahead of the search giant as possible. The arrival of TensorFlow Lite only serves to underscore that Google has no intention of being pushed around.