The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Why This New Quantum Computing Startup Has a Real Shot at Beating Its Competition
- Brita Belli | Yale University
The fight for Bitcoin’s soul rages on. A polarizing proposal to split the currency into two was shelved last week, but that wasn’t enough to bring about a ceasefire in what has become a fierce battle.
This piece appears in our new twice-weekly newsletter,…
A startup called Quantum Circuits plans to compete with the likes of IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Intel to bring quantum computing out of the lab and into the wider world. There’s one good reason to think it might be able to beat them all.
That's because…
On the third floor of a shopping mall in the heart of Shanghai last week, Xiaolan He, a woman in her 50s, took an olive-green down jacket to a fitting room. To her surprise, she found a screen about the size of a large poster on the wall. It recognized the...Read the full story →
What’s black and yellow, and has a face like a checkout scanner? That’d be the latest iteration of Boston Dynamics’s small, four-legged robot called SpotMini, which makes an appearance in the video above.
It's not the first time we've seen a robot go…
Hope you're comfortable swallowing your tech, because America's first digital pill is here. The drug, called Abilify MyCite, is an antipsychotic that can be used to treat schizophrenia and some cases of bipolar disorder. But unlike regular tablets, the pills contain…
If you want to crunch the world's biggest problems, head east. According to a newly published ranking, not only is China home to the world's two fastest supercomputers, it also has 202 of the world's fastest 500 such devices—more than any other nation.…
After three years of flatlining, human-generated carbon dioxide output looks set to rise again.
That's the finding of a new study published in Nature Climate Change as part of the ongoing United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany. The research shows…
We are surrounded by hysteria about the future of artificial intelligence and robotics—hysteria about how powerful they will become, how quickly, and what they will do to jobs.
I recently saw a story in MarketWatch that said robots will take half of...Read the full story →
The farmers of the world haven't globally optimized what they grow where. But if they did, it could have a profound impact on our ability to feed the planet.
Growing populations, water scarcity, and climate change are all making it harder to grow enough…
We may be about to find out. Wired reports that Facebook is about to kick off a scheme that will see it ship out some of its machine-learning experts to telecom firms that have been struggling to recruit AI staff. The companies will use the talent to…