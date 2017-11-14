The Download
What's up in emerging technology
The FDA Has Approved Smart Pills That Track When Patients Take Their Meds
- Jonathan Perez | Unsplash
What’s black and yellow, and has a face like a checkout scanner? That’d be the latest iteration of Boston Dynamics’s small, four-legged robot called SpotMini, which makes an appearance in the video above.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen a robot go… Read more
Hope you’re comfortable swallowing your tech, because America’s first digital pill is here. The drug, called Abilify MyCite, is an antipsychotic that can be used to treat schizophrenia and some cases of bipolar disorder. But unlike regular tablets, the pills contain… Read more
On the third floor of a shopping mall in the heart of Shanghai last week, Xiaolan He, a woman in her 50s, took an olive-green down jacket to a fitting room. To her surprise, she found a screen about the size of a large poster on the wall. It recognized the...Read the full story →
If you want to crunch the world’s biggest problems, head east. According to a newly published ranking, not only is China home to the world’s two fastest supercomputers, it also has 202 of the world’s fastest 500 such devices—more than any other nation.… Read more
After three years of flatlining, human-generated carbon dioxide output looks set to rise again.
That’s the finding of a new study published in Nature Climate Change as part of the ongoing United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany. The research shows… Read more
The farmers of the world haven't globally optimized what they grow where. But if they did, it could have a profound impact on our ability to feed the planet.
Growing populations, water scarcity, and climate change are all making it harder to grow enough… Read more
We may be about to find out. Wired reports that Facebook is about to kick off a scheme that will see it ship out some of its machine-learning experts to telecom firms that have been struggling to recruit AI staff. The companies will use the talent to… Read more
We are surrounded by hysteria about the future of artificial intelligence and robotics—hysteria about how powerful they will become, how quickly, and what they will do to jobs.
I recently saw a story in MarketWatch that said robots will take half of...Read the full story →
A U.K. court has rejected the ride-hailer’s pleas to continue treating drivers as contractors.
The verdict, reported by the Guardian, throws out Uber’s appeal against a similar ruling from last year, and means that the company should act like a regular… Read more
On its first day on the job yesterday, a self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas got into a crash.
The vehicle is one of several made by French startup Navya that are part of a trial sponsored by AAA Northern California, Nevada, and Utah. Each shuttle carries… Read more