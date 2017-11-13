The Download

Today Emissions look set to rise this year.

CO2 Emissions Are Expected to Rise By 2 Percent This Year

Source: Image credit:
  • Jonas Bengtsson | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
By planting differently, we could harvest more.

To Feed the World, We Should Rejigger Our Crops

The farmers of the world haven't globally optimized what they grow where. But if they did, it could have a profound impact on our ability to feed the planet.

Growing populations, water scarcity, and climate change are all making it harder to grow enough… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Cloud Visual | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

The Seven Deadly Sins of AI Predictions

We are surrounded by hysteria about the future of artificial intelligence and robotics—hysteria about how powerful they will become, how quickly, and what they will do to jobs.

I recently saw a story in ­MarketWatch that said robots will take half of...

Read the full story →

Posted by Rodney Brooks
November 10, 2017 Can Facebook learn to share its AI workers?

Could the AI Talent Shortage Be Eased By Tech Giants Learning to Share?

We may be about to find out. Wired reports that Facebook is about to kick off a scheme that will see it ship out some of its machine learning experts to telecom firms that have been struggling to recruit AI staff. The companies will use the talent to… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Facebook

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Uber still treats its drivers as contractors.

Uber Must Treat Its British Drivers as Employees

A U.K. court has rejected the ride-hailer’s pleas to continue treating drivers as contractors.

The verdict, reported by the Guardian, throws out Uber’s appeal against a similar ruling from last year, and means that the company should act like a regular… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Uber

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
November 9, 2017 Driverless shuttles in Las Vegas demonstrate the challenges facing autonomous vehicles.

Robo-cars and Humans Will Struggle to Coexist, at Least For Now

On its first day on the job yesterday, a self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas got into a crash.

The vehicle is one of several made by French startup Navya that are part of a trial sponsored by AAA Northern California, Nevada, and Utah. Each shuttle carries… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • City of Las Vegas/AAA/Navya

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
November 8, 2017

GOP Embraces Geoengineering ... Which Terrifies Geoengineering Researchers

Congressman Lamar Smith, who has relentlessly disputed the science behind climate change, now argues there may be ways to avoid the dangers of rising temperatures without overhauling America’s energy system.

“As the climate continues to change, geoengineering… Read more

Video credit:
  • EmTech MIT

Posted by James Temple

James Temple

Editor's Pick

IBM Raises the Bar with a 50-Qubit Quantum Computer

IBM established a landmark in computing Friday, announcing a quantum computer that handles 50 quantum bits, or qubits. The company is also making a 20-qubit system available through its cloud computing platform.

IBM, Google, Intel, and a San Francisco...

Read the full story →

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
November 8, 2017 video creator closeup

Content May Be Cheap, but Snapchat and Others See a Savvy Move in Paying Their Creators

If you have a computer and an Internet connection, sharing what you make is simple; being paid for making it has been a whole other story. But that’s now starting to change.

People who use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to share their original content… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Sam McGhee | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick
Apple's AR headset is far from a solved problem.

An Apple AR Headset, Coming in 2020?

The iPhone maker is reported to be developing new chips and software to launch dedicated augmented reality hardware within the next three years.

Apple’s desire to build an augmented reality device is no secret. Really, no secret at all. But according… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jesus Kiteque

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe