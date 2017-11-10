The Download
Could the AI Talent Shortage Be Eased By Tech Giants Learning to Share?
We may be about to find out. Wired reports that Facebook is about to kick off a scheme that will see it ship out some of its machine learning experts to telecom firms that have been struggling to recruit AI staff. The companies will use the talent to… Read more
Uber Must Treat Its British Drivers as Employees
A U.K. court has rejected the ride-hailer’s pleas to continue treating drivers as contractors.
The verdict, reported by the Guardian, throws out Uber’s appeal against a similar ruling from last year, and means that the company should act like a regular… Read more
The Seven Deadly Sins of AI Predictions
We are surrounded by hysteria about the future of artificial intelligence and robotics—hysteria about how powerful they will become, how quickly, and what they will do to jobs.
I recently saw a story in MarketWatch that said robots will take half of...Read the full story →
Robo-cars and Humans Will Struggle to Coexist, at Least For Now
On its first day on the job yesterday, a self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas got into a crash.
The vehicle is one of several made by French startup Navya that are part of a trial sponsored by AAA Northern California, Nevada, and Utah. Each shuttle carries… Read more
GOP Embraces Geoengineering ... Which Terrifies Geoengineering Researchers
Congressman Lamar Smith, who has relentlessly disputed the science behind climate change, now argues there may be ways to avoid the dangers of rising temperatures without overhauling America’s energy system.
“As the climate continues to change, geoengineering… Read more
Content May Be Cheap, but Snapchat and Others See a Savvy Move in Paying Their Creators
If you have a computer and an Internet connection, sharing what you make is simple; being paid for making it has been a whole other story. But that’s now starting to change.
People who use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to share their original content… Read more
An Apple AR Headset, Coming in 2020?
The iPhone maker is reported to be developing new chips and software to launch dedicated augmented reality hardware within the next three years.
Apple’s desire to build an augmented reality device is no secret. Really, no secret at all. But according… Read more
IBM Raises the Bar with a 50-Qubit Quantum Computer
IBM established a landmark in computing Friday, announcing a quantum computer that handles 50 quantum bits, or qubits. The company is also making a 20-qubit system available through its cloud computing platform.
IBM, Google, Intel, and a San Francisco...Read the full story →
Uber Made Its Homegrown AI Language Open Source, but Not Entirely out of Altruism
Uber’s artificial-intelligence lab is less than a year old, but researchers there have already built their own programming language for AI applications—and now they’re releasing it for anyone to use. Quite a generous move for a company known more for… Read more
Are Big Tech Companies Doing Right by America’s Students?
There are over 50 million students in public elementary and secondary schools across America—and for Silicon Valley, they look like potential customers. The question is, are tech firms selling products that really meet the educational needs of the children… Read more
