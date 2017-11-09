The Download

Today Driverless shuttles in Las Vegas demonstrate the challenges facing autonomous vehicles.

Robo-cars and Humans Will Struggle to Coexist, at Least For Now

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

On its first day on the job yesterday, a self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas got into a crash.

The vehicle is one of several made by French startup Navya that are part of a trial sponsored by AAA Northern California, Nevada, and Utah. Each shuttle carries…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday

GOP Embraces Geoengineering ... Which Terrifies Geoengineers

Congressman Lamar Smith, who has relentlessly disputed the science behind climate change, now argues there may be ways to avoid the dangers of rising temperatures without overhauling America’s energy system.

"As the climate continues to change, geoengineering…

Posted by James Temple

Editor's Pick

Is Technology About to Decimate White-Collar Work?

Kai-Fu Lee, one of China’s best-known technologists and investors, thinks artificial intelligence is about to supplant many millions of the country’s office workers.

"This replacement is happening now, and it's happening in a true, complete decimation,"...

Read the full story →

Posted by Will Knight

Yesterday video creator closeup

Content May Be Cheap, but Snapchat and Others See a Savvy Move in Paying Their Creators

If you have a computer and an Internet connection, sharing what you make is simple; being paid for making it has been a whole other story. But that’s now starting to change.

People who use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to share their original content…

Posted by Erin Winick
Apple's AR headset is far from a solved problem.

An Apple AR Headset, Coming in 2020?

The iPhone maker is reported to be developing new chips and software to launch dedicated augmented reality hardware within the next three years.

Apple's desire to build an augmented reality device is no secret. Really, no secret at all. But according…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Women hailing a cab

Uber Made Its Homegrown AI Language Open Source, but Not Entirely out of Altruism

Uber's artificial-intelligence lab is less than a year old, but researchers there have already built their own programming language for AI applications—and now they're releasing it for anyone to use. Quite a generous move for a company known more for…

Posted by Jackie Snow
November 7, 2017 We should be testing how useful technology in classrooms really is.

Are Big Tech Companies Doing Right by America’s Students?

There are over 50 million students in public elementary and secondary schools across America—and for Silicon Valley, they look like potential customers. The question is, are tech firms selling products that really meet the educational needs of the children…

Posted by Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

Making Job-Training Software People Actually Want to Use

After two years working as a recruiter at the cloud computing and software provider Salesforce.com, Greg Wasowski wanted to move into an engineering role with the company. The problem: he wasn't proficient in computer programming. "I'd always been interested...

Read the full story →

Posted by Elizabeth Woyke

November 7, 2017

Waymo Will Be First to Test Robo-Taxis Without Safety Drivers on Regular Americans

Driverless cars are real. That's the takeaway from a new announcement by Waymo, which says its robo-taxis in Phoenix, Arizona, have been navigating the city's streets without safety drivers since mid-October and will start giving rides to members of…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

A human brain organoid can integrate with a rat brain.

Tiny Human Brains Inside Rats Are Sparking Ethical Concern

Clusters of human brain cells can integrate into rat brains, and that’s raising concerns about giving animals some form of human consciousness.

Researchers can grow stem cells into tiny clumps of cells, called organoids, that display similar activity…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

