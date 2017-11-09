The Download
Robo-cars and Humans Will Struggle to Coexist, at Least For Now
On its first day on the job yesterday, a self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas got into a crash.
The vehicle is one of several made by French startup Navya that are part of a trial sponsored by AAA Northern California, Nevada, and Utah. Each shuttle carries
Congressman Lamar Smith, who has relentlessly disputed the science behind climate change, now argues there may be ways to avoid the dangers of rising temperatures without overhauling America’s energy system.
"As the climate continues to change, geoengineering
Kai-Fu Lee, one of China’s best-known technologists and investors, thinks artificial intelligence is about to supplant many millions of the country’s office workers.
"This replacement is happening now, and it's happening in a true, complete decimation,"
If you have a computer and an Internet connection, sharing what you make is simple; being paid for making it has been a whole other story. But that’s now starting to change.
People who use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to share their original content
The iPhone maker is reported to be developing new chips and software to launch dedicated augmented reality hardware within the next three years.
Apple's desire to build an augmented reality device is no secret. Really, no secret at all. But according
Uber's artificial-intelligence lab is less than a year old, but researchers there have already built their own programming language for AI applications—and now they're releasing it for anyone to use. Quite a generous move for a company known more for
There are over 50 million students in public elementary and secondary schools across America—and for Silicon Valley, they look like potential customers. The question is, are tech firms selling products that really meet the educational needs of the children
After two years working as a recruiter at the cloud computing and software provider Salesforce.com, Greg Wasowski wanted to move into an engineering role with the company. The problem: he wasn't proficient in computer programming. "I'd always been interested
Driverless cars are real. That's the takeaway from a new announcement by Waymo, which says its robo-taxis in Phoenix, Arizona, have been navigating the city's streets without safety drivers since mid-October and will start giving rides to members of
Clusters of human brain cells can integrate into rat brains, and that’s raising concerns about giving animals some form of human consciousness.
Researchers can grow stem cells into tiny clumps of cells, called organoids, that display similar activity