Is Big Tech Doing Right By School Students?

There are over 50 million students in public elementary and secondary schools across America—and for Silicon Valley they look like potential customers. Question is, are tech firms selling products that really meet the educational needs of the children that end up using them?

The education technology market is projected to reach $21 billion by 2020, resulting in fierce competition and courting of superintendents by Silicon Valley companies. The New York Times reported on Friday that some companies are resorting to tactics similar to those used by drug companies to influence doctors, including flying school officials to conferences and paying them as consultants.

And sure, giving all students a laptop or tablet sounds like a good idea at first blush. But former mechanical engineer turned teacher, Julian Cortella, recently told Mother Jones that classroom technology enthusiasts rely too much on untested assumptions. When million-dollar education technology contracts are signed, some districts choose not to leave control schools without the new technologies. That makes it difficult to see the impact they're having on student success.

But such information could be crucial. The issue with rolling out technology in schools so fast is the inability of the research to keep up with the rapid developments and the pressure to use technology in situations where it’s not best-suited. "I think there is no question technology can improve instruction," Patricia Alexander, an educational psychologist at the University of Maryland, tells MIT Technology Review. "Part of the issue is that you have a problem with smart technology around kids not being used smartly. It is not a problem with what the technology can do, it’s what they use it for."

With the influx of technology in the classroom and a lack of clear data about how it's best used, Dr. Alexander believes teachers should themselves reflect on when, where, and how to use it. "Teachers feel obligated to use the technology because of the huge amount of money invested," she says. "I would advise teachers to decide to shift some tasks from digital into print. Give students the chance to see the difference for themselves."