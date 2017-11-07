The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today We should be testing how useful technology in classrooms really is.

Is Big Tech Doing Right By School Students?

Source: Image credit:
  • NeONBRAND | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick
There are over 50 million students in public elementary and secondary schools across America—and for Silicon Valley they look like potential customers. Question is, are tech firms selling products that really meet the educational needs of the children… Read more

Waymo Will Be First to Test Robo-Taxis Without Safety Drivers on Regular Americans

Driverless cars are real. That’s the takeaway from a new announcement by Waymo, which says its robo-taxis in Phoenix, Arizona, have been navigating the city’s streets without safety drivers since mid-October and will start giving rides to members of… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Waymo

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Is Technology About to Decimate White-Collar Work?

Kai-Fu Lee, one of China’s best-known technologists and investors, thinks artificial intelligence is about to supplant many millions of the country’s office workers.

“This replacement is happening now, and it’s happening in a true, complete decimation,”...

Read the full story →

Posted by Will Knight

A human brain organoid can integrate with a rat brain.

Tiny Human Brains Inside Rats Are Sparking Ethical Concern

Clusters of human brain cells can integrate into rat brains, and that’s raising concerns about giving animals some form of human consciousness.

Researchers can grow stem cells into tiny clumps of cells, called organoids, that display similar activity… Read more

Image credit:
  • Wellcome Collection

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday Computer chip with green circuit board

Intel and AMD Team Up to Take On Nvidia’s AI Chip Dominance

Nvidia is the biggest name in graphic processing units, the fast, powerful computer chips originally created for video games that are increasingly behind many artificial-intelligence projects. Other chipmakers are scrambling to catch up, going so far… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Dennis Skley | Flickr

Posted by Jackie Snow
November 3, 2017 people on a subway train

Despite More Tech Tools for Working Remotely, Commutes Are Here to Stay

Odds are if you worked today, you also commuted.

You are not alone. According to the U.S. Census, over 139 million people traveled to work in 2014. And while the rise of long-distance workplace tools like Skype and Slack might make the end of commuting… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Viktor Forgacs | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick

There May Be a Way to Use Your Keyboard in VR

Covering your eyes with a virtual-reality headset has its downsides—chief among them, perhaps, inability to see the real world. For many people, that makes the prospect of typing on a physical keyboard pretty tough. And even if you touch-type, heaven… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Logitech

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Making Job-Training Software People Actually Want to Use

After two years working as a recruiter at the cloud computing and software provider Salesforce.com, Greg Wasowski wanted to move into an engineering role with the company. The problem: he wasn’t proficient in computer programming. “I’d always been interested...

Read the full story →

Posted by Elizabeth Woyke

November 3, 2017 These wind turbines are very, very tall.

The World’s Tallest Wind Turbines Will Store Power in a Huge Water Battery

With their blades reaching 800 feet into the sky, these German windmills will help provide energy even when the wind doesn’t blow.

Back in May, we explained that the U.K. is currently home to the world’s tallest operating offshore wind turbines. Those… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Max Bögl Wind

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

November 2, 2017 Demand for electric vehicles may soon fall.

The U.S. Government Might Cut Its $7,500 Subsidy for Electric Cars

If you’re planning to buy a Tesla, you might want to do so right about … now. That’s because, according to Bloomberg, the word on Capitol Hill is that the federal government’s forthcoming tax bill will ax an existing subsidy that has so far acted as… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Kevin Zolkiewicz | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

