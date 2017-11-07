The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Are Big Tech Companies Doing Right by America’s Students?
- NeONBRAND | Unsplash
There are over 50 million students in public elementary and secondary schools across America—and for Silicon Valley, they look like potential customers. The question is, are tech firms selling products that really meet the educational needs of the children… Read more
Driverless cars are real. That’s the takeaway from a new announcement by Waymo, which says its robo-taxis in Phoenix, Arizona, have been navigating the city’s streets without safety drivers since mid-October and will start giving rides to members of… Read more
Kai-Fu Lee, one of China’s best-known technologists and investors, thinks artificial intelligence is about to supplant many millions of the country’s office workers.
“This replacement is happening now, and it’s happening in a true, complete decimation,”...Read the full story →
Clusters of human brain cells can integrate into rat brains, and that’s raising concerns about giving animals some form of human consciousness.
Researchers can grow stem cells into tiny clumps of cells, called organoids, that display similar activity… Read more
Nvidia is the biggest name in graphic processing units, the fast, powerful computer chips originally created for video games that are increasingly behind many artificial-intelligence projects. Other chipmakers are scrambling to catch up, going so far… Read more
Odds are if you worked today, you also commuted.
You are not alone. According to the U.S. Census, over 139 million people traveled to work in 2014. And while the rise of long-distance workplace tools like Skype and Slack might make the end of commuting… Read more
Covering your eyes with a virtual-reality headset has its downsides—chief among them, perhaps, inability to see the real world. For many people, that makes the prospect of typing on a physical keyboard pretty tough. And even if you touch-type, heaven… Read more
After two years working as a recruiter at the cloud computing and software provider Salesforce.com, Greg Wasowski wanted to move into an engineering role with the company. The problem: he wasn’t proficient in computer programming. “I’d always been interested...Read the full story →
With their blades reaching 800 feet into the sky, these German windmills will help provide energy even when the wind doesn’t blow.
Back in May, we explained that the U.K. is currently home to the world’s tallest operating offshore wind turbines. Those… Read more
If you’re planning to buy a Tesla, you might want to do so right about … now. That’s because, according to Bloomberg, the word on Capitol Hill is that the federal government’s forthcoming tax bill will ax an existing subsidy that has so far acted as… Read more