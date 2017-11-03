Despite More Tech Tools for Working Remotely, Commutes Are Here to Stay

The Download

Odds are if you worked today, you also commuted.

You are not alone. According to the U.S. Census, over 139 million people traveled to work in 2014. And while the rise of long-distance workplace tools like Skype and Slack might make the end of commuting… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Viktor Forgacs | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick

There May Be a Way to Use Your Keyboard in VR

Covering your eyes with a virtual-reality headset has its downsides—chief among them, perhaps, inability to see the real world. For many people, that makes the prospect of typing on a physical keyboard pretty tough. And even if you touch-type, heaven… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Logitech

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Doubling Down on Gene Therapy for Heart Failure

For over a decade, scientists have been trying to reverse heart failure by delivering a new gene to the heart that makes it better at pumping blood and supplying the body with oxygen.

A major clinical trial testing this gene therapy flopped in 2015. But...

Read the full story →

Posted by Emily Mullin
These wind turbines are very, very tall.

The World’s Tallest Wind Turbines Will Store Power in a Huge Water Battery

With their blades reaching 800 feet into the sky, these German windmills will help provide energy even when the wind doesn’t blow.

Back in May, we explained that the U.K. is currently home to the world’s tallest operating offshore wind turbines. Those… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Max Bögl Wind

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday Demand for electric vehicles may soon fall.

The U.S. Government Might Cut Its $7,500 Subsidy for Electric Cars

If you’re planning to buy a Tesla, you might want to do so right about … now. That’s because, according to Bloomberg, the word on Capitol Hill is that the federal government’s forthcoming tax bill will ax an existing subsidy that has so far acted as… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Kevin Zolkiewicz | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Waymo's driverless cars can't repair themselves.

Waymo’s Maintenance Deal Hints That Commercially Available Self-Driving Cars May Be Close

Building a car that drives itself is one thing, but making sure an entire fleet of them continues to run seems to be quite another.

Now, it’s emerged that Waymo’s fleet of autonomous cars will be repaired and serviced by AutoNation. The New York Times… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Waymo

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

November 1, 2017 Wind Turbines and a lightning strike

A Renewable-Energy Champion Is Suing His Scientific Critics

Stanford professor Mark Jacobson has sued a prominent energy researcher and the National Academy of Sciences for defamation over a sharply-worded rebuttal of his work, shifting a heated scientific debate over renewable energy out of the journals and… Read more

Image credit:
  • Cassie Boca | Unsplash

Posted by James Temple

Eugenics 2.0: We’re at the Dawn of Choosing Embryos by Health, Height, and More

Nathan Treff was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 24. It’s a disease that runs in families, but it has complex causes. More than one gene is involved. And the environment plays a role too.

So you don’t know who will get it. Treff’s grandfather had it,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Antonio Regalado
November 1, 2017 Dollar bill on a white background

Canada Gets Its First AI-Run Exchange-Traded Fund

Artificial intelligence, long used in stock picking and other financial services, is making its way into one of the most popular kind of investment instruments around.

The Globe and Mail reports that Horizons ETFs Management will launch Horizons Active… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • NeONbrand | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
a close-up shot of a stethoscope

Google Is Backing an Eclectic Group of Startups That Use AI in Health Care

Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is moving into an “AI-first world.” As part of its effort to make good on that promise, today Google’s startup incubator, Launchpad Studio, announced its first class of companies—a group of four firms… Read more

Image credit:
  • Hush Naidoo | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow