Despite More Tech Tools for Working Remotely, Commutes Are Here to Stay
Odds are if you worked today, you also commuted.
You are not alone. According to the U.S. Census, over 139 million people traveled to work in 2014. And while the rise of long-distance workplace tools like Skype and Slack might make the end of commuting… Read more
Covering your eyes with a virtual-reality headset has its downsides—chief among them, perhaps, inability to see the real world. For many people, that makes the prospect of typing on a physical keyboard pretty tough. And even if you touch-type, heaven… Read more
For over a decade, scientists have been trying to reverse heart failure by delivering a new gene to the heart that makes it better at pumping blood and supplying the body with oxygen.
A major clinical trial testing this gene therapy flopped in 2015. But...Read the full story →
With their blades reaching 800 feet into the sky, these German windmills will help provide energy even when the wind doesn’t blow.
Back in May, we explained that the U.K. is currently home to the world’s tallest operating offshore wind turbines. Those… Read more
If you’re planning to buy a Tesla, you might want to do so right about … now. That’s because, according to Bloomberg, the word on Capitol Hill is that the federal government’s forthcoming tax bill will ax an existing subsidy that has so far acted as… Read more
Building a car that drives itself is one thing, but making sure an entire fleet of them continues to run seems to be quite another.
Now, it’s emerged that Waymo’s fleet of autonomous cars will be repaired and serviced by AutoNation. The New York Times… Read more
Stanford professor Mark Jacobson has sued a prominent energy researcher and the National Academy of Sciences for defamation over a sharply-worded rebuttal of his work, shifting a heated scientific debate over renewable energy out of the journals and… Read more
Nathan Treff was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 24. It’s a disease that runs in families, but it has complex causes. More than one gene is involved. And the environment plays a role too.
So you don’t know who will get it. Treff’s grandfather had it,...Read the full story →
Artificial intelligence, long used in stock picking and other financial services, is making its way into one of the most popular kind of investment instruments around.
The Globe and Mail reports that Horizons ETFs Management will launch Horizons Active… Read more
Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is moving into an “AI-first world.” As part of its effort to make good on that promise, today Google’s startup incubator, Launchpad Studio, announced its first class of companies—a group of four firms… Read more