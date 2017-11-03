The Download
There May Be a Way to Use Your Keyboard in VR
Covering your eyes with a virtual reality headset has its downsides—perhaps chief among them an inability to see the real world. For many people, that makes the prospect of typing on a physical keyboard back in real reality tough. And even if you touch-type,… Read more
The World’s Tallest Wind Turbines Will Store Power in a Huge Water Battery
With their blades reaching 800 feet into the sky, these German windmills will help provide energy even when the wind doesn’t blow.
Back in May, we explained that the U.K. is currently home to the world’s tallest operating offshore wind turbines. Those… Read more
Eugenics 2.0: We’re at the Dawn of Choosing Embryos by Health, Height, and More
Nathan Treff was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 24. It’s a disease that runs in families, but it has complex causes. More than one gene is involved. And the environment plays a role too.
So you don’t know who will get it. Treff’s grandfather had it,...Read the full story →
The U.S. Government Might Cut Its $7,500 Subsidy for Electric Cars
If you’re planning to buy a Tesla, you might want to do so right about … now. That’s because, according to Bloomberg, the word on Capitol Hill is that the federal government’s forthcoming tax bill will ax an existing subsidy that has so far acted as… Read more
Waymo’s Maintenance Deal Hints That Commercially Available Self-Driving Cars May Be Close
Building a car that drives itself is one thing, but making sure an entire fleet of them continues to run seems to be quite another.
Now, it’s emerged that Waymo’s fleet of autonomous cars will be repaired and serviced by AutoNation. The New York Times… Read more
A Renewable-Energy Champion Is Suing His Scientific Critics
Stanford professor Mark Jacobson has sued a prominent energy researcher and the National Academy of Sciences for defamation over a sharply-worded rebuttal of his work, shifting a heated scientific debate over renewable energy out of the journals and… Read more
Canada Gets Its First AI-Run Exchange-Traded Fund
Artificial intelligence, long used in stock picking and other financial services, is making its way into one of the most popular kind of investment instruments around.
The Globe and Mail reports that Horizons ETFs Management will launch Horizons Active… Read more
Humans Are Still Better Than AI at StarCraft—for Now
In the computer game StarCraft, humans still have an edge over artificial intelligence.
That was clear on Tuesday after professional StarCraft player Song Byung-gu defeated four different bots in the first contest to pit AI systems against pros in live...Read the full story →
Google Is Backing an Eclectic Group of Startups That Use AI in Health Care
Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is moving into an “AI-first world.” As part of its effort to make good on that promise, today Google’s startup incubator, Launchpad Studio, announced its first class of companies—a group of four firms… Read more
Why Hedge Funds Are Already Experimenting with Quantum Computers
When it comes to making bucketloads of cash, any edge is worth pursuing. And for hedge funds, that now means flirting with the idea of using quantum computers in an attempt to give their analysis a speed boost.
The Financial Times reports (paywall) that… Read more
