The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Waymo’s Maintenance Deal Hints That Commercially Available Self-Driving Cars May Be Close
- Waymo
If you’re planning to buy a Tesla, you might want to do so right about … now. That’s because, according to Bloomberg, the word on Capitol Hill is that the federal government’s forthcoming tax bill will ax an existing subsidy that has so far acted as… Read more
Building a car that drives itself is one thing, but making sure an entire fleet of them continues to run seems to be quite another.
Now, it’s emerged that Waymo’s fleet of autonomous cars will be repaired and serviced by AutoNation. The New York Times… Read more
Nathan Treff was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 24. It’s a disease that runs in families, but it has complex causes. More than one gene is involved. And the environment plays a role too.
So you don’t know who will get it. Treff’s grandfather had it,...Read the full story →
Stanford professor Mark Jacobson has sued a prominent energy researcher and the National Academy of Sciences for defamation over a sharply-worded rebuttal of his work, shifting a heated scientific debate over renewable energy out of the journals and… Read more
Artificial intelligence, long used in stock picking and other financial services, is making its way into one of the most popular kind of investment instruments around.
The Globe and Mail reports that Horizons ETFs Management will launch Horizons Active… Read more
Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is moving into an “AI-first world.” As part of its effort to make good on that promise, today Google’s startup incubator, Launchpad Studio, announced its first class of companies—a group of four firms… Read more
When it comes to making bucketloads of cash, any edge is worth pursuing. And for hedge funds, that now means flirting with the idea of using quantum computers in an attempt to give their analysis a speed boost.
The Financial Times reports (paywall) that… Read more
In the computer game StarCraft, humans still have an edge over artificial intelligence.
That was clear on Tuesday after professional StarCraft player Song Byung-gu defeated four different bots in the first contest to pit AI systems against pros in live...Read the full story →
Say hello to the capsule network.
AI has enjoyed huge growth in the past few years, and much of that success is owed to deep neural networks, which provide the smarts behind impressive tricks like image recognition. But there is growing concern that… Read more
We now have the perfect solution for celebrity obsession: an algorithm that conjures up new famous faces on demand.
Researchers at Nvidia created the celeb-generating algorithm using a clever new machine-learning technique. The faces are dreamed up using… Read more