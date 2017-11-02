The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Waymo’s Car Maintenance Deal Is Another Hint at Impending Commercial Plans
- Waymo
Building a car that drives itself is one thing, but making sure an entire fleet of them continues to run seems to be quite another.
Now, it’s emerged that Waymo's fleet of autonomous cars will be repaired and serviced by AutoNation. The New York Times… Read more
Stanford professor Mark Jacobson has sued a prominent energy researcher and the National Academy of Sciences for defamation over a sharply-worded rebuttal of his work, shifting a heated scientific debate over renewable energy out of the journals and… Read more
I’m standing in what is soon to be the center of the world, or is perhaps just a very large room on the seventh floor of a gleaming tower in downtown Toronto. Showing me around is Jordan Jacobs, who cofounded this place: the nascent Vector Institute,...Read the full story →
Artificial intelligence, long used in stock picking and other financial services, is making its way into one of the most popular kind of investment instruments around.
The Globe and Mail reports that Horizons ETFs Management will launch Horizons Active… Read more
Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is moving into an “AI-first world.” As part of its effort to make good on that promise, today Google’s startup incubator, Launchpad Studio, announced its first class of companies—a group of four firms… Read more
When it comes to making bucketloads of cash, any edge is worth pursuing. And for hedge funds, that now means flirting with the idea of using quantum computers in an attempt to give their analysis a speed boost.
The Financial Times reports (paywall) that… Read more
Say hello to the capsule network.
AI has enjoyed huge growth in the past few years, and much of that success is owed to deep neural networks, which provide the smarts behind impressive tricks like image recognition. But there is growing concern that… Read more
Every marketer wants the perfect story to tell. But if you’re in medicine, you don’t want it to be about yourself.
Earlier this year, vascular surgeon John Martin was testing a pocket-sized ultrasound device developed by Butterfly Network, a startup based...Read the full story →
We now have the perfect solution for celebrity obsession: an algorithm that conjures up new famous faces on demand.
Researchers at Nvidia created the celeb-generating algorithm using a clever new machine-learning technique. The faces are dreamed up using… Read more
State and local political campaigns should not accept Bitcoin contributions because it is too difficult to trace payments, says a new report issued by the state of Kansas—but that doesn't square with current federal guidance on the issue. The view of… Read more