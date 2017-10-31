The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Fake celebrity faces generated using an AI algorithm

Meet the Fake Celebrities Dreamed Up by AI

Image credit:
  • NVIDIA

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today Fake celebrity faces generated using an AI algorithm

Meet the Fake Celebrities Dreamed Up by AI

We now have the perfect solution for celebrity obsession: an algorithm that conjures up new famous faces on demand.

Researchers at Nvidia created the celeb-generating algorithm using a clever new machine-learning technique. The faces are dreamed up using… Read more

Image credit:
  • NVIDIA

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

a bunch of "bitcoins"

Should Politicians Accept Campaign Contributions in Bitcoin?

State and local political campaigns should not accept Bitcoin contributions because it is too difficult to trace payments, says a new report issued by the state of Kansas—but that doesn't square with current federal guidance on the issue. The view of… Read more

Image credit:
  • BTC Keychain | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt
Is the gird secure enough?

To Secure the Grid, Use a Darknet and Quantum Encryption

At least that’s what some scientists think the government should do. Utility Dive reports that during a Senate committee meeting last week, Richard Raines from Oak Ridge, one of the Department of Energy’s national laboratories, urged lawmakers to direct… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Alexander Popov | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
A man sitting in front of computer screens

Nvidia Is Aiming to Train the Next Generation of AI Experts

Artificial intelligence is rapidly making its way into industries from cybersecurity to manufacturing, bringing with it a growing need for data scientists and developers with a proficiency in deep learning.

California-based AI chipmaker Nvidia, one of… Read more

Image credit:
  • NVIDIA

Posted by Erin Winick
We're still not on track to keep the planet from getting too hot.

We’re Still Not Doing Enough to Beat Climate Change

The United Nations says that there’s a big gap between international government commitments and the goals outlined in the Paris climate pact.

The agreement, which came into effect a little less than a year ago, requires all its signatories to introduce… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Emil Athanasiou | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Facebook, Google, and Twitter are headed to congress

Tech Titans Admit to New Levels of Russian Election Meddling

Today, Facebook, Google, and Twitter come under scrutiny from Congress. They're being hauled in front of a Senate judiciary subcommittee to explain the scale of Russian manipulation of their social networks during the 2016 presidential race.

And—surprise!—we're… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Vadim Sherbakov | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Waymo's driverless cars really don't have drivers.

Waymo’s Safety Drivers Are Taking a Back Seat

Driverless cars are increasingly living up to their name. Alphabet’s autonomous-car team, Waymo, gathered reporters yesterday at its proving ground, a disused Air Force base called Castle, about 120 miles from San Francisco. The company’s aim: to show… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Waymo

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday a patient going into an MRI machine

AI Has Learned to Spot Suicidal Tendencies from Brain Scans

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 15 and 34 in the United States, and clinicians have limited tools to identify those at risk. A new machine-learning technique documented in a paper published today in… Read more

Image credit:
  • Ken Treloar | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
computer code on a screen

A Lack of Cybersecurity Talent Is Driving Companies to Use AI against Online Attacks

A shortage of humans to fight cybersecurity battles is causing companies to turn to machines.

As we reported last year, a large skills gap is causing hiring difficulties in the cybersecurity industry. According to the Information Systems Audit and Control… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Marcus Spiske | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick
Stronger stainless steel

3-D-Printed Stainless Steel Just Got Three Times Stronger

A new trick that helps re-create complex microscopic structures of some stainless steel gives its 3-D-printed sibling a huge shot in the arm.

Most metal 3-D printers use a process called laser sintering to make solid objects. A surface covered in metal… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe