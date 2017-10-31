The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Should Politicians Accept Campaign Contributions in Bitcoin?
- BTC Keychain | Flickr
We now have the perfect solution for celebrity obsession: an algorithm that conjures up new famous faces on demand.
Researchers at Nvidia created the celeb-generating algorithm using a clever new machine-learning technique. The faces are dreamed up using… Read more
State and local political campaigns should not accept Bitcoin contributions because it is too difficult to trace payments, says a new report issued by the state of Kansas—but that doesn't square with current federal guidance on the issue. The view of… Read more
At least that’s what some scientists think the government should do. Utility Dive reports that during a Senate committee meeting last week, Richard Raines from Oak Ridge, one of the Department of Energy’s national laboratories, urged lawmakers to direct… Read more
Artificial intelligence is rapidly making its way into industries from cybersecurity to manufacturing, bringing with it a growing need for data scientists and developers with a proficiency in deep learning.
California-based AI chipmaker Nvidia, one of… Read more
The United Nations says that there’s a big gap between international government commitments and the goals outlined in the Paris climate pact.
The agreement, which came into effect a little less than a year ago, requires all its signatories to introduce… Read more
Today, Facebook, Google, and Twitter come under scrutiny from Congress. They're being hauled in front of a Senate judiciary subcommittee to explain the scale of Russian manipulation of their social networks during the 2016 presidential race.
And—surprise!—we're… Read more
Driverless cars are increasingly living up to their name. Alphabet’s autonomous-car team, Waymo, gathered reporters yesterday at its proving ground, a disused Air Force base called Castle, about 120 miles from San Francisco. The company’s aim: to show… Read more
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 15 and 34 in the United States, and clinicians have limited tools to identify those at risk. A new machine-learning technique documented in a paper published today in… Read more
A shortage of humans to fight cybersecurity battles is causing companies to turn to machines.
As we reported last year, a large skills gap is causing hiring difficulties in the cybersecurity industry. According to the Information Systems Audit and Control… Read more
A new trick that helps re-create complex microscopic structures of some stainless steel gives its 3-D-printed sibling a huge shot in the arm.
Most metal 3-D printers use a process called laser sintering to make solid objects. A surface covered in metal… Read more