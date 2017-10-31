The Download

The Download

Is the gird secure enough?

To Secure the Grid, Use a Darknet and Quantum Encryption

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

At least that's what some scientists think the government should do. Utility Dive reports that during a Senate committee meeting last week, Richard Raines from Oak Ridge, one of the Department of Energy's national laboratories, urged lawmakers to direct…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

A man sitting in front of computer screens

Nvidia Is Aiming to Train the Next Generation of AI Experts

Artificial intelligence is rapidly making its way into industries from cybersecurity to manufacturing, bringing with it a growing need for data scientists and developers with a proficiency in deep learning.

California-based AI chipmaker Nvidia, one of… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick
We're still not on track to keep the planet from getting too hot.

We’re Still Not Doing Enough to Beat Climate Change

The United Nations says that there’s a big gap between international government commitments and the goals outlined in the Paris climate pact.

The agreement, which came into effect just less than a year ago, requires all of its signatories to introduce… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Facebook, Google, and Twitter are headed to congress

Tech Titans Admit to New Levels of Russian Election Meddling

Today, Facebook, Google, and Twitter come under scrutiny from Congress. They're being hauled in front of a Senate judiciary subcommittee to explain the scale of Russian manipulation of their social networks during the 2016 presidential race.

And—surprise!—we're… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Waymo's driverless cars really don't have drivers.

Waymo’s Safety Drivers Are Taking a Back Seat

Driverless cars are increasingly living up to their name. Alphabet's autonomous-car team, Waymo, gathered reporters yesterday at its proving ground, a disused Air Force base called Castle, about 120 miles from San Francisco. The company's aim: to show…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday a patient going into an MRI machine

AI Has Learned to Spot Suicidal Tendencies from Brain Scans

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 15 and 34 in the United States, and clinicians have limited tools to identify those at risk. A new machine-learning technique documented in a paper published today in…

Posted by Jackie Snow
computer code on a screen

A Lack of Cybersecurity Talent Is Driving Companies to Use AI against Online Attacks

A shortage of humans to fight cybersecurity battles is causing companies to turn to machines.

A shortage of humans to fight cybersecurity battles is causing companies to turn to machines.

As we reported last year, a large skills gap is causing hiring difficulties in the cybersecurity industry. According to the Information Systems Audit and Control…

Posted by Erin Winick
Stronger stainless steel

3-D-Printed Stainless Steel Just Got Three Times Stronger

A new trick that helps re-create complex microscopic structures of some stainless steel gives its 3-D-printed sibling a huge shot in the arm.

Most metal 3-D printers use a process called laser sintering to make solid objects. A surface covered in metal… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

A power station in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Atmospheric CO2 Is at a Record High

Surprising almost nobody, the United Nations says globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide have increased again, reaching 403.3 parts per million in 2016. That's up from 400.00 in 2015, and is said to be the highest level in 800,000 years.…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

All is not what it seems to AI.

How Do You Turn a Dog into a Car? Change a Single Pixel.

Thank a new approach to spoofing image recognition AIs, developed by a team from Kyushu University in Japan, for that joke.

Trying to catch out AIs is a popular pastime for many researchers, and we've reported  machine-learning spoofs in the past. The… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

