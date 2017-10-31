The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Tech Titans Admit to New Levels of Russian Election Meddling
Today, Facebook, Google, and Twitter come under scrutiny from Congress. They're being hauled in front of a Senate judiciary subcommittee to explain the scale of Russian manipulation of their social networks during the 2016 presidential race.
And—surprise!—we're… Read more
Driverless cars are increasingly living up to their name. Alphabet’s autonomous-car team, Waymo, gathered reporters yesterday at its proving ground, a disused Air Force base called Castle, about 120 miles from San Francisco. The company’s aim: to show… Read more
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 15 and 34 in the United States, and clinicians have limited tools to identify those at risk. A new machine-learning technique documented in a paper published today in… Read more
A shortage of humans to fight cybersecurity battles is causing companies to turn to machines.
As we reported last year, a large skills gap is causing hiring difficulties in the cybersecurity industry. According to the Information Systems Audit and Control… Read more
A new trick that helps re-create complex microscopic structures of some stainless steel gives its 3-D-printed sibling a huge shot in the arm.
Most metal 3-D printers use a process called laser sintering to make solid objects. A surface covered in metal… Read more
Surprising almost nobody, the United Nations says globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide have increased again, reaching 403.3 parts per million in 2016. That’s up from 400.00 in 2015, and is said to be the highest level in 800,000 years.… Read more
Thank a new approach to spoofing image recognition AIs, developed by a team from Kyushu University in Japan, for that joke.
Trying to catch out AIs is a popular pastime for many researchers, and we've reported machine-learning spoofs in the past. The… Read more
And it’s totally mesmerizing to watch in action. The video above shows the company’s Motobot—literally, a robotic motorcyclist that sits atop a standard Yamaha and controls and balances the bike—as it charges around a racetrack and tries to beat a time… Read more
And it’s called Robutt. No, really: that’s what Ford calls its mechanized posterior, which is used to determine the durability of the seats in its cars.
Despite the name, the firm appears to take its use pretty seriously. First, the automaker uses pressure… Read more
Most media outlets, ourselves included, tend to think the answer is simple: not a whole lot right now. Fake news, election interference, profiting from data collection, and an ever-tightening grip on, well, all facets of our daily lives are, it can be… Read more