The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Waymo’s Safety Drivers Are Taking a Back Seat
Driverless cars are increasingly living up to their name. Yesterday, Alphabet’s autonomous car team, Waymo, gathered together reporters at its proving ground, a disused Air Force base called Castle, about 120 miles from San Francisco. Its aim: to show… Read more
AI Has Learned to Spot Suicidal Tendencies from Brain Scans
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 15 and 34 in the United States, and clinicians have limited tools to identify those at risk. A new machine-learning technique documented in a paper published today in… Read more
A Lack of Cybersecurity Talent Is Driving Companies to Use AI against Online Attacks
A shortage of humans to fight cybersecurity battles is causing companies to turn to machines.
As we reported last year, a large skills gap is causing hiring difficulties in the cybersecurity industry. According to the Information Systems Audit and Control… Read more
3-D-Printed Stainless Steel Just Got Three Times Stronger
A new trick that helps re-create complex microscopic structures of some stainless steel gives its 3-D-printed sibling a huge shot in the arm.
Most metal 3-D printers use a process called laser sintering to make solid objects. A surface covered in metal… Read more
Atmospheric CO2 Is at a Record High
Surprising almost nobody, the United Nations says globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide have increased again, reaching 403.3 parts per million in 2016. That’s up from 400.00 in 2015, and is said to be the highest level in 800,000 years.… Read more
How Do You Turn a Dog into a Car? Change a Single Pixel.
Thank a new approach to spoofing image recognition AIs, developed by a team from Kyushu University in Japan, for that joke.
Trying to catch out AIs is a popular pastime for many researchers, and we've reported machine-learning spoofs in the past. The… Read more
Yahama’s Robo-motorcyclist Tears Around a Racetrack at 124 MPH
And it’s totally mesmerizing to watch in action. The video above shows the company’s Motobot—literally, a robotic motorcyclist that sits atop a standard Yamaha and controls and balances the bike—as it charges around a racetrack and tries to beat a time… Read more
Ford Has a Robotic Butt to Test Its Car Seats
And it’s called Robutt. No, really: that’s what Ford calls its mechanized posterior, which is used to determine the durability of the seats in its cars.
Despite the name, the firm appears to take its use pretty seriously. First, the automaker uses pressure… Read more
How Much Do We All Trust Big Tech, Really?
Most media outlets, ourselves included, tend to think the answer is simple: not a whole lot right now. Fake news, election interference, profiting from data collection, and an ever-tightening grip on, well, all facets of our daily lives are, it can be… Read more
Why Artificial Intelligence Should Be More Canadian
Canada has produced several big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence in recent years, and its government is keen to establish the country as a global epicenter of AI. The country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, also hopes that the technology will… Read more
