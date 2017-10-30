A Lack of Cybersecurity Talent Is Driving Companies to Use AI to Fight Online Attacks

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Image credit:

A shortage of humans to fight cyber security battles is causing companies to turn to machines to fight machines.

As we reported last year, there is a large skills gap causing hiring difficulties in the cyber security industry. According to the Information… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

Stronger stainless steel

3-D-Printed Stainless Steel Just Got Three Times Stronger

A new trick that helps re-create complex microscopic structures of some stainless steel gives its 3-D-printed sibling a huge shot in the arm.

Most metal 3-D printers use a process called laser sintering to make solid objects. A surface covered in metal… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

A power station in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Atmospheric CO2 Is at a Record High

Surprising almost nobody, the United Nations says globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide have increased again, reaching 403.3 parts per million in 2016. That’s up from 400.00 in 2015, and is said to be the highest level in 800,000 years.… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

All is not what it seems to AI.

How Do You Turn a Dog into a Car? Change a Single Pixel.

Thank a new approach to spoofing image recognition AIs, developed by a team from Kyushu University in Japan, for that joke.

Trying to catch out AIs is a popular pastime for many researchers, and we've reported  machine-learning spoofs in the past. The… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

October 27, 2017

Yahama’s Robo-motorcyclist Tears Around a Racetrack at 124 MPH

And it’s totally mesmerizing to watch in action. The video above shows the company’s Motobot—literally, a robotic motorcyclist that sits atop a standard Yamaha and controls and balances the bike—as it charges around a racetrack and tries to beat a time… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Ford Has a Robotic Butt to Test Its Car Seats

And it’s called Robutt. No, really: that’s what Ford calls its mechanized posterior, which is used to determine the durability of the seats in its cars.

Despite the name, the firm appears to take its use pretty seriously. First, the automaker uses pressure… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Big tech firms are doing just fine, thank you very much.

How Much Do We All Trust Big Tech, Really?

Most media outlets, ourselves included, tend to think the answer is simple: not a whole lot right now. Fake news, election interference, profiting from data collection, and an ever-tightening grip on, well, all facets of our daily lives are, it can be… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

October 26, 2017 Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a conference on AI in Toronto

Why Artificial Intelligence Should Be More Canadian

Canada has produced several big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence in recent years, and its government is keen to establish the country as a global epicenter of AI. The country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, also hopes that the technology will… Read more

Posted by Will Knight

A representation of the letter "A"

This AI Technique Was Kept Quiet so Spammers Wouldn’t Misuse It

A new brain-inspired computer vision algorithm could help advance the state of AI—but it could also fill your in-box with spam.

Vicarious, a startup backed by both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has published details of a new type of machine learning… Read more

Posted by Will Knight

Clever, sure, but how about conscious?

Could We Build a Machine with Consciousness?

Not quite yet, but neuroscience research is giving us some clues about how it may be possible in the not-too-distant future.

In a paper published in Science today, a trio of neuroscientists, led by Stanislas Dehaene from Collège de France in Paris,… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

