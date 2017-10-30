The Download
A Lack of Cybersecurity Talent Is Driving Companies to Use AI against Online Attacks
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 15 and 34 in the United States, and clinicians have limited tools to identify those at risk. A new machine-learning technique documented in a paper published today in… Read more
A shortage of humans to fight cybersecurity battles is causing companies to turn to machines.
As we reported last year, a large skills gap is causing hiring difficulties in the cybersecurity industry. According to the Information Systems Audit and Control… Read more
A new trick that helps re-create complex microscopic structures of some stainless steel gives its 3-D-printed sibling a huge shot in the arm.
Most metal 3-D printers use a process called laser sintering to make solid objects. A surface covered in metal… Read more
Surprising almost nobody, the United Nations says globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide have increased again, reaching 403.3 parts per million in 2016. That’s up from 400.00 in 2015, and is said to be the highest level in 800,000 years.… Read more
Thank a new approach to spoofing image recognition AIs, developed by a team from Kyushu University in Japan, for that joke.
Trying to catch out AIs is a popular pastime for many researchers, and we've reported machine-learning spoofs in the past. The… Read more
And it’s totally mesmerizing to watch in action. The video above shows the company’s Motobot—literally, a robotic motorcyclist that sits atop a standard Yamaha and controls and balances the bike—as it charges around a racetrack and tries to beat a time… Read more
And it’s called Robutt. No, really: that’s what Ford calls its mechanized posterior, which is used to determine the durability of the seats in its cars.
Despite the name, the firm appears to take its use pretty seriously. First, the automaker uses pressure… Read more
Most media outlets, ourselves included, tend to think the answer is simple: not a whole lot right now. Fake news, election interference, profiting from data collection, and an ever-tightening grip on, well, all facets of our daily lives are, it can be… Read more
Canada has produced several big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence in recent years, and its government is keen to establish the country as a global epicenter of AI. The country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, also hopes that the technology will… Read more
A new brain-inspired computer vision algorithm could help advance the state of AI—but it could also fill your in-box with spam.
Vicarious, a startup backed by both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has published details of a new type of machine learning… Read more