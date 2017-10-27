The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Yahama’s Robo-motorcyclist Tears Around a Racetrack at 124 MPH
- Yamaha
And it’s totally mesmerizing to watch in action. The video above shows the company’s Motobot—literally, a robotic motorcyclist that sits atop a standard Yamaha and controls and balances the bike—as it charges around a racetrack and tries to beat a time… Read more
And it’s called Robutt. No, really: that’s what Ford calls its mechanized posterior, which is used to determine the durability of the seats in its cars.
Despite the name, the firm appears to take its use pretty seriously. First, the automaker uses pressure… Read more
Most media outlets, ourselves included, tend to think the answer is simple: not a whole lot right now. Fake news, election interference, profiting from data collection, and an ever-tightening grip on, well, all facets of our daily lives are, it can be… Read more
Canada has produced several big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence in recent years, and its government is keen to establish the country as a global epicenter of AI. The country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, also hopes that the technology will… Read more
A new brain-inspired computer vision algorithm could help advance the state of AI—but it could also fill your in-box with spam.
Vicarious, a startup backed by both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has published details of a new type of machine learning… Read more
Not quite yet, but neuroscience research is giving us some clues about how it may be possible in the not-too-distant future.
In a paper published in Science today, a trio of neuroscientists, led by Stanislas Dehaene from Collège de France in Paris,… Read more
Get ready for robots to move out of the shadows of company warehouses and into the fluorescent glow of retail stores. Walmart announced today that it is bringing shelf-scanning robots to 50 of its U.S. locations as a way to handle tasks like identifying… Read more
Paywalls are a major way for content-focused websites to promote payment for their work. The casual blogger or comedy podcaster, on the other hand, has a lot harder time making money. Fan funding site Patreon is now endeavoring to change that.
Founded… Read more
Trump is opening the skies to robotic aircraft. The White House has launched a new program to expand testing of drones, which means states and local governments will now be able to seek sweeping Federal Aviation Administration approval to allow drone… Read more
Say hello to Guardian GT, who wants to take the strain out of your manual labor.
This mean-looking machine from Sarcos Robotics is designed to give you superhuman strength. Its pair of seven-foot arms, each able to lift 500 pounds, is controlled with… Read more