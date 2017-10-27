The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Big tech firms are doing just fine, thank you very much.

How Much Do We All Trust Big Tech, Really?

Source: Image credit:
  • Kachina Daze | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today Big tech firms are doing just fine, thank you very much.

How Much Do We All Trust Big Tech, Really?

Most media outlets, ourselves included, think the answer is simple: not a whole lot right now. Fake news, election interference, profiting from data collection, or ever-tightening grips on, well, all facets of our daily lives are, it can be argued, very… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Kachina Daze | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $29.95/year
Yesterday Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a conference on AI in Toronto

Why Artificial Intelligence Should Be More Canadian

Canada has produced several big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence in recent years, and its government is keen to establish the country as a global epicenter of AI. The country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, also hopes that the technology will… Read more

Image credit:
  • Will Knight

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
A representation of the letter "A"

This AI Technique Was Kept Quiet so Spammers Wouldn’t Misuse It

A new brain-inspired computer vision algorithm could help advance the state of AI—but it could also fill your in-box with spam.

Vicarious, a startup backed by both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has published details of a new type of machine learning… Read more

Image credit:
  • Vicarious AI

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
Clever, sure, but how about conscious?

Could We Build a Machine with Consciousness?

Not quite yet, but neuroscience research is giving us some clues about how it may be possible in the not-too-distant future.

In a paper published in Science today, a trio of neuroscientists, led by Stanislas Dehaene from Collège de France in Paris,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Andy Kelly | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Shelf scanning robot in Walmart

Walmart Is Unleashing Shelf-Scanning Robots to Peruse Its Aisles

Get ready for robots to move out of the shadows of company warehouses and into the fluorescent glow of retail stores. Walmart announced today that it is bringing shelf-scanning robots to 50 of its U.S. locations as a way to handle tasks like identifying… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Walmart

Posted by Erin Winick
Computer phone and keyboard

Patreon Introduces Tools to Let Anyone with a Website Put Up a Paywall

Paywalls are a major way for content-focused websites to promote payment for their work. The casual blogger or comedy podcaster,  on the other hand, has a lot harder time making money. Fan funding site Patreon is now endeavoring to change that.

Founded… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Brennan Burling

Posted by Erin Winick
More drones are set to take flight in the U.S..

Drone Innovation May Finally Take Off in America

Trump is opening the skies to robotic aircraft. The White House has launched a new program to expand testing of drones, which means states and local governments will now be able to seek sweeping Federal Aviation Administration approval to allow drone… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Kevin Chow | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
This robot has big arms.

This Robot Gives You Arms to Lift a Half-Ton

Say hello to Guardian GT, who wants to take the strain out of your manual labor.

This mean-looking machine from Sarcos Robotics is designed to give you superhuman strength. Its pair of seven-foot arms, each able to lift 500 pounds, is controlled with… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Sarcos Robotics

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
October 25, 2017 welder

What Does Work Look Like in 2026? New Statistics Shine Light on Automation’s Impacts

If you're looking to make a career change, you might want to consider medicine, energy, or mathematics—and stay away from manufacturing. On Tuesday the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its biennial report, in which the agency laid out the its… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Rob Lambert

Posted by Erin Winick
Can you tell if it's a good drone or a bad drone?

The World’s Biggest Drone Maker Has a Plan for Tracking UAVs

There may be an easy way to know which drones you should allow to fly, and which to shoot out of the sky.

Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has developed a new system that it calls AeroScope, which could allow law enforcers to easily identify robotic aircraft… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jaromir Kavan

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe