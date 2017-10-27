The Download
What's up in emerging technology
How Much Do We All Trust Big Tech, Really?
Most media outlets, ourselves included, think the answer is simple: not a whole lot right now. Fake news, election interference, profiting from data collection, or ever-tightening grips on, well, all facets of our daily lives are, it can be argued, very… Read more
Why Artificial Intelligence Should Be More Canadian
Canada has produced several big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence in recent years, and its government is keen to establish the country as a global epicenter of AI. The country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, also hopes that the technology will… Read more
- Will Knight
This AI Technique Was Kept Quiet so Spammers Wouldn’t Misuse It
A new brain-inspired computer vision algorithm could help advance the state of AI—but it could also fill your in-box with spam.
Vicarious, a startup backed by both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has published details of a new type of machine learning… Read more
- Vicarious AI
Could We Build a Machine with Consciousness?
Not quite yet, but neuroscience research is giving us some clues about how it may be possible in the not-too-distant future.
In a paper published in Science today, a trio of neuroscientists, led by Stanislas Dehaene from Collège de France in Paris,… Read more
- Andy Kelly | Unsplash
Walmart Is Unleashing Shelf-Scanning Robots to Peruse Its Aisles
Get ready for robots to move out of the shadows of company warehouses and into the fluorescent glow of retail stores. Walmart announced today that it is bringing shelf-scanning robots to 50 of its U.S. locations as a way to handle tasks like identifying… Read more
Patreon Introduces Tools to Let Anyone with a Website Put Up a Paywall
Paywalls are a major way for content-focused websites to promote payment for their work. The casual blogger or comedy podcaster, on the other hand, has a lot harder time making money. Fan funding site Patreon is now endeavoring to change that.
Founded… Read more
- Brennan Burling
Drone Innovation May Finally Take Off in America
Trump is opening the skies to robotic aircraft. The White House has launched a new program to expand testing of drones, which means states and local governments will now be able to seek sweeping Federal Aviation Administration approval to allow drone… Read more
- Kevin Chow | Unsplash
This Robot Gives You Arms to Lift a Half-Ton
Say hello to Guardian GT, who wants to take the strain out of your manual labor.
This mean-looking machine from Sarcos Robotics is designed to give you superhuman strength. Its pair of seven-foot arms, each able to lift 500 pounds, is controlled with… Read more
- Sarcos Robotics
What Does Work Look Like in 2026? New Statistics Shine Light on Automation’s Impacts
If you're looking to make a career change, you might want to consider medicine, energy, or mathematics—and stay away from manufacturing. On Tuesday the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its biennial report, in which the agency laid out the its… Read more
- Rob Lambert
The World’s Biggest Drone Maker Has a Plan for Tracking UAVs
There may be an easy way to know which drones you should allow to fly, and which to shoot out of the sky.
Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has developed a new system that it calls AeroScope, which could allow law enforcers to easily identify robotic aircraft… Read more