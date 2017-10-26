The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Could We Build a Machine with Consciousness?
- Andy Kelly | Unsplash
Not quite yet, but neuroscience research is giving us some clues about how it may be possible in the not-too-distant future.
In a paper published in Science today, a trio of neuroscientists, led by Stanislas Dehaene from Collège de France in Paris,… Read more
Get ready for robots to move out of the shadows of company warehouses and into the fluorescent glow of retail stores. Walmart announced today that it is bringing shelf-scanning robots to 50 of its U.S. locations as a way to handle tasks like identifying… Read more
Paywalls are a major way for content-focused websites to promote payment for their work. The casual blogger or comedy podcaster, on the other hand, has a lot harder time making money. Fan funding site Patreon is now endeavoring to change that.
Founded… Read more
Trump is opening the skies to robotic aircraft. The White House has launched a new program to expand testing of drones, which means states and local governments will now be able to seek sweeping Federal Aviation Administration approval to allow drone… Read more
Say hello to Guardian GT, who wants to take the strain out of your manual labor.
This mean-looking machine from Sarcos Robotics is designed to give you superhuman strength. Its pair of seven-foot arms, each able to lift 500 pounds, is controlled with… Read more
If you're looking to make a career change, you might want to consider medicine, energy, or mathematics—and stay away from manufacturing. On Tuesday the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its biennial report, in which the agency laid out the its… Read more
There may be an easy way to know which drones you should allow to fly, and which to shoot out of the sky.
Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has developed a new system that it calls AeroScope, which could allow law enforcers to easily identify robotic aircraft… Read more
Current voice recognition systems are pretty good—if only one person speaks. But as we’ve said before, understanding voices among more people, which is often known as the cocktail party problem, is tough—even for firms like Amazon, which has amassed… Read more
The new Amazon Key service will allow the company's staff to leave packages in your home even when you’re not there. Question is: do you want them to?
The newly announced scheme, which was previously rumored, makes use of a smart lock on your door, an… Read more
The credit card giant has given blockchain technology a big push toward the mainstream. Mastercard says its newly released API can immediately help banks and other businesses make payments across international borders faster at less cost. The move follows… Read more