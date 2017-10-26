Drone Innovation May Finally Take Off in America

Trump is opening the skies to robotic aircraft. The White House has launched a new program to expand testing of drones, which means states and local governments will now be able to seek sweeping Federal Aviation Administration approval to allow drone flights over people, at night, and out of sight of an operator. Previously, anyone wishing to use drones in those kinds of ways had to seek a waiver from the FAA, which was a long, laborious, and only rarely successful endeavor.

The new scheme, in contrast, will allow local officials to gain approval from the FAA to declare large zones, even as big as states, open for drone-related experimentation. Clearly that's good news for firms like Amazon and Google, which have had to look overseas so far to conduct trials, as it will make it easier for them to start testing drone services in America. Less clear so far though, as the Washington Post points out, is what communities in keen-to-innovate states who don't welcome drones will be able to do to stop them buzzing around overhead.

Disgruntled parties aside, it's good news for American innovation, as it opens up a world of possibilities for experimentation that was practically off-limits in the past. We’ve previously reported that the FAA has been slow to open the skies for drone testing, despite it admitting that sluggishness harms innovation. Now, Trump’s clamor to smash regulations gives the sector a chance to prove its worth.