The Download
What's up in emerging technology
This Robot Gives You Arms to Lift a Half Ton
- Sarcos Robotics
Trump is opening the skies to robotic aircraft. The White House has launched a new program to expand testing of drones, which means states and local governments will now be able to seek sweeping Federal Aviation Administration approval to allow drone… Read more
Say hello to Guardian GT, who wants to take the strain out of your manual labor.
This mean-looking machine from Sarcos Robotics is designed to give you superhuman strength. Its pair of 7-foot arms, each able to lift 500 pounds, is controlled with eerie… Read more
If you're looking to make a career change, you might want to consider medicine, energy, or mathematics—and stay away from manufacturing. On Tuesday the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its biennial report, in which the agency laid out the its… Read more
There may be an easy way to know which drones you should allow to fly, and which to shoot out of the sky.
Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has developed a new system that it calls AeroScope, which could allow law enforcers to easily identify robotic aircraft… Read more
Current voice recognition systems are pretty good—if only one person speaks. But as we’ve said before, understanding voices among more people, which is often known as the cocktail party problem, is tough—even for firms like Amazon, which has amassed… Read more
The new Amazon Key service will allow the company's staff to leave packages in your home even when you’re not there. Question is: do you want them to?
The newly announced scheme, which was previously rumored, makes use of a smart lock on your door, an… Read more
The credit card giant has given blockchain technology a big push toward the mainstream. Mastercard says its newly released API can immediately help banks and other businesses make payments across international borders faster at less cost. The move follows… Read more
Next time you shop online for jeans or T-shirts from the Gap, you may have artificial intelligence to thank when the correct items arrive on your doorstep. Kindred AI, one of our 50 Smartest Companies of 2017, has been testing Kindred Sort, its first… Read more
Malware called BadRabbit is bouncing between networks in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Bulgaria, demanding Bitcoin payment in exchange for decryption of files.
Reuters reports that Odessa airport (pictured above) and the metro system in Kiev, both in… Read more
Don’t throw out your CPUs just yet, but there may be a new way to run your neural networks.
In the regular world of computing—whether you’re running exotic deep-learning algorithms or just using Excel—calculations are usually performed on a processor… Read more