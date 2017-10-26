The Download

The Download

Today This robot has big arms.

This Robot Gives You Arms to Lift a Half Ton

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Today More drones are set to take flight in the U.S..

Drone Innovation May Finally Take Off in America

Trump is opening the skies to robotic aircraft. The White House has launched a new program to expand testing of drones, which means states and local governments will now be able to seek sweeping Federal Aviation Administration approval to allow drone… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Say hello to Guardian GT, who wants to take the strain out of your manual labor.

This mean-looking machine from Sarcos Robotics is designed to give you superhuman strength. Its pair of 7-foot arms, each able to lift 500 pounds, is controlled with eerie… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday welder

What Does Work Look Like in 2026? New Statistics Shine Light on Automation’s Impacts

If you're looking to make a career change, you might want to consider medicine, energy, or mathematics—and stay away from manufacturing. On Tuesday the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its biennial report, in which the agency laid out the its… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

Can you tell if it's a good drone or a bad drone?

The World’s Biggest Drone Maker Has a Plan for Tracking UAVs

There may be an easy way to know which drones you should allow to fly, and which to shoot out of the sky.

Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has developed a new system that it calls AeroScope, which could allow law enforcers to easily identify robotic aircraft… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

What's everyone saying?

AI Is Learning to Pick Out Voices from a Crowd’s Chatter

Current voice recognition systems are pretty good—if only one person speaks. But as we’ve said before, understanding voices among more people, which is often known as the cocktail party problem, is tough—even for firms like Amazon, which has amassed… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Amazon's Cloud Cam will let you watch someone enter your home.

Amazon Now Provides Creepy While-You’re-Out Deliveries

The new Amazon Key service will allow the company's staff to leave packages in your home even when you’re not there. Question is: do you want them to?

The newly announced scheme, which was previously rumored, makes use of a smart lock on your door, an… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

October 24, 2017 An up-close shot of a Mastercard credit card

Mastercard’s New Blockchain Is Interesting Because of What It Leaves Out

The credit card giant has given blockchain technology a big push toward the mainstream. Mastercard says its newly released API can immediately help banks and other businesses make payments across international borders faster at less cost. The move follows… Read more

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Kindred and Gap partnership

Kindred Robots Are Learning to Grab and Sort Clothing in a Warehouse for the Gap

Next time you shop online for jeans or T-shirts from the Gap, you may have artificial intelligence to thank when the correct items arrive on your doorstep. Kindred AI, one of our 50 Smartest Companies of 2017, has been testing Kindred Sort, its first… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

Odessa airport has been hit by ransomware.

A New Strain of Ransomware Is Hitting Eastern Europe

Malware called BadRabbit is bouncing between networks in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Bulgaria, demanding Bitcoin payment in exchange for decryption of files.

Reuters reports that Odessa airport (pictured above) and the metro system in Kiev, both in… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

AI calculations can be done aboard this memory chip.

IBM Can Run an Experimental AI in Memory, Not on Processors

Don’t throw out your CPUs just yet, but there may be a new way to run your neural networks.

In the regular world of computing—whether you’re running exotic deep-learning algorithms or just using Excel—calculations are usually performed on a processor… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

