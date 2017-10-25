The Download
What's up in emerging technology
The World’s Biggest Drone Maker Has a Plan for Tracking UAVs
There may be an easy way to know which drones you should allow to fly, and which to shoot out of the sky.
Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has developed a new system that it calls AeroScope, which could allow law enforcers to easily identify robotic aircraft… Read more
AI Is Learning to Pick Out Voices From a Crowd’s Chatter
Current voice recognition systems are pretty good—if only one person speaks. But as we’ve said before, picking apart voices of more people, which is often known as the cocktail party problem, is tough, even for firms like Amazon, which has amassed gobs… Read more
Amazon Now Provides Creepy While-You’re-Out Deliveries
The new Amazon Key service will allow the company's staff to leave packages in your home even when you’re not there. Question is: do you want them to?
The newly announced scheme, which was previously rumored, makes use of a smart lock on your door, an… Read more
Mastercard’s New Blockchain Is Interesting Because of What It Leaves Out
The credit card giant has given blockchain technology a big push toward the mainstream. Mastercard says its newly released API can immediately help banks and other businesses make payments across international borders faster at less cost. The move follows… Read more
Kindred Robots Are Learning to Grab and Sort Clothing in a Warehouse for the Gap
Next time you shop online for jeans or T-shirts from the Gap, you may have artificial intelligence to thank when the correct items arrive on your doorstep. Kindred AI, one of our 50 Smartest Companies of 2017, has been testing Kindred Sort, its first… Read more
A New Strain of Ransomware Is Hitting Eastern Europe
Malware called BadRabbit is bouncing between networks in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Bulgaria, demanding Bitcoin payment in exchange for decryption of files.
Reuters reports that Odessa airport (pictured above) and the metro system in Kiev, both in… Read more
IBM Can Run an Experimental AI in Memory, Not on Processors
Don’t throw out your CPUs just yet, but there may be a new way to run your neural networks.
In the regular world of computing—whether you’re running exotic deep-learning algorithms or just using Excel—calculations are usually performed on a processor… Read more
Here’s the Economic Argument that the Trump Administration Should Fight Climate Change
The Government Accountability Office says America has spent over $350 billion in the last 10 years on extreme weather and fire events, a total that could increase sharply as the effects of climate change worsen.
In a 45-page report, Congress’s bipartisan… Read more
Sony’s New Autonomous Car Camera Sees Road Signs at 160 Meters
Driverless cars need superhuman senses. And for the most part they seem to have them, in the form of lidar, radar, ultrasound, near-infrared, and other sensors. But regular cameras, often forgotten about in favor of more exotic technologies, are incredibly… Read more
A Bigger, Badder Botnet of Things Has Been Found, and It’s Primed to Ravage the Web
Actually, maybe you should fear the Reaper. At least the one that takes the form of a freshly discovered botnet, which threatens to become far larger than the one that took down a big chunk of the Internet last year.
Researchers from Chinese security… Read more
