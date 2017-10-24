The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Kindred Robots Are Learning to Grab and Sort Clothing in a Warehouse for the Gap
- Kindred
Next time you shop online for jeans or T-shirts from the Gap, you may have artificial intelligence to thank when the correct items arrive on your doorstep. Kindred AI, one of our 50 Smartest Companies of 2017, has been testing Kindred Sort, its first… Read more
Malware called BadRabbit is bouncing between networks in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Bulgaria, demanding Bitcoin payment in exchange for decryption of files.
Reuters reports that Odessa airport (pictured above) and the metro system in Kiev, both in… Read more
Don’t throw out your CPUs just yet, but there may be a new way to run your neural networks.
In the regular world of computing—whether you’re running exotic deep-learning algorithms or just using Excel—calculations are usually performed on a processor… Read more
The Government Accountability Office says America has spent over $350 billion in the last 10 years on extreme weather and fire events, a total that could increase sharply as the effects of climate change worsen.
In a 45-page report, Congress’s bipartisan… Read more
Driverless cars need superhuman senses. And for the most part they seem to have them, in the form of lidar, radar, ultrasound, near-infrared, and other sensors. But regular cameras, often forgotten about in favor of more exotic technologies, are incredibly… Read more
Actually, maybe you should fear the Reaper. At least the one that takes the form of a freshly discovered botnet, which threatens to become far larger than the one that took down a big chunk of the Internet last year.
Researchers from Chinese security… Read more
The company that designed the chip in your smartphone hopes an entire industry will adopt its new set of rules to lock down connected devices.
When Japanese telecom company SoftBank acquired British chip designer Arm last year for $32 billion, it did… Read more
Previous complaints about the complexity of the task appear to be crumbling, at least a little.
Last month, British prime minister Theresa May called for tech firms “to go further and faster in automating the detection and removal of terrorist content… Read more
Forget the stores; just grab your headset. Retail Dive reports that the world's biggest retailer held a glitzy gala event in Los Angeles Thursday night to showcase the way it thinks people will buy its wares in the future. And that way, it seems, is… Read more
So says a study by the Lancet, which found that one in every six deaths around the world is linked to toxic air, water, soil, or workplaces. That’s more deaths than are caused annually by smoking, AIDS, or malaria.
Sadly, though perhaps predictably,… Read more